Playlist Angie Portmann
25. Februar
Dienstag, 25. Februar 2020
Obongjayar: Dreaming in transit
Album: Which way is forward
September Recordings
Everything is recorded by Richard Russell: She said feat. Kamasi Washington & Obongjayar
Album: Everything is recorded
XL Recordings
Moses Boyd: Dancing in the dark feat. Obongjayar
Album: Dark Matter
Exodus Records
Fela Kuti & Africa 70: Opposite people
Album: Finding Fela OST
Kalakuta Sunrise
King Krule: Comet face
Album: Man alive!
XL Recordings
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas: Tramp
Album: Single
Stax Records
King Krule: Airport Antenatal Airplane
Album: Man alive!
XL Recordings
Crumb: Ghostride
Album: Jinx
Not on Label/Self released
John Carroll Kirby: Blueberry Beads
Album: My Garden
Stones Throw
Nightmares on Wax: Nights Introlude
Album: Smokers Delight
WARP
Alabaster De Plume: Song of the Foundling
Album: To Cy & Lee Instrumentals Vol.1
International Anthem
Arthur Russell: Instrumentals Vol.1, Part 1
Album: First thought, best thought
RoughTrade
Caribou: Melody day (Four Tet Remix) feat. Luke Lalonde, Adem, One little plane
Album: Single
City Slang