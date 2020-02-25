Playlist Angie Portmann

Dienstag, 25. Februar 2020

Obongjayar: Dreaming in transit

Album: Which way is forward

September Recordings

Everything is recorded by Richard Russell: She said feat. Kamasi Washington & Obongjayar

Album: Everything is recorded

XL Recordings

Moses Boyd: Dancing in the dark feat. Obongjayar

Album: Dark Matter

Exodus Records

Fela Kuti & Africa 70: Opposite people

Album: Finding Fela OST

Kalakuta Sunrise

King Krule: Comet face

Album: Man alive!

XL Recordings

Otis Redding & Carla Thomas: Tramp

Album: Single

Stax Records

King Krule: Airport Antenatal Airplane

Album: Man alive!

XL Recordings

Crumb: Ghostride

Album: Jinx

Not on Label/Self released

John Carroll Kirby: Blueberry Beads

Album: My Garden

Stones Throw

Nightmares on Wax: Nights Introlude

Album: Smokers Delight

WARP

Alabaster De Plume: Song of the Foundling

Album: To Cy & Lee Instrumentals Vol.1

International Anthem

Arthur Russell: Instrumentals Vol.1, Part 1

Album: First thought, best thought

RoughTrade

Caribou: Melody day (Four Tet Remix) feat. Luke Lalonde, Adem, One little plane

Album: Single

City Slang