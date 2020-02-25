Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 25.02.2020

25 Februar

Dienstag, 25. Februar 2020

Obongjayar: Dreaming in transit
Album: Which way is forward
September Recordings

Everything is recorded by Richard Russell: She said feat. Kamasi Washington & Obongjayar
Album: Everything is recorded
XL Recordings

Moses Boyd: Dancing in the dark feat. Obongjayar
Album: Dark Matter
Exodus Records

Fela Kuti & Africa 70: Opposite people
Album: Finding Fela OST
Kalakuta Sunrise

King Krule: Comet face
Album: Man alive!
XL Recordings

Otis Redding & Carla Thomas: Tramp
Album: Single
Stax Records

King Krule: Airport Antenatal Airplane
Album: Man alive!
XL Recordings

Crumb: Ghostride
Album: Jinx
Not on Label/Self released

John Carroll Kirby: Blueberry Beads
Album: My Garden
Stones Throw

Nightmares on Wax: Nights Introlude
Album: Smokers Delight
WARP

Alabaster De Plume: Song of the Foundling
Album: To Cy & Lee Instrumentals Vol.1
International Anthem

Arthur Russell: Instrumentals Vol.1, Part 1
Album: First thought, best thought
RoughTrade

Caribou: Melody day (Four Tet Remix) feat. Luke Lalonde, Adem, One little plane
Album: Single
City Slang


