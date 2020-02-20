Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 20.02.2020

Donnerstag, 20. Februar 2020

Spinning Coin: Get High
Album: Hyacinth
Geogaphic Music

Best Coast: Rollercoaster
Album: Always Tomorrow
Concord Records

Greg Dulli: Pantomima
Album: Random Desire
Royal Cream

Purr: Gates Of Cool
Album: Like New
Anti

Grimes: So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
Album: Miss Anthropocene
4AD

Ronny Pellers Satin Sound: Coming Home Baby
Album: Movements Vol. 10
Tramp Records

Lanterns On The Lake: Blue Screen Beams
Album: Spook The Herd
Bella Union

Douglas Dare: The Joy In Sarah’s Eyes
Album: Milkteeth
Erased Tapes

King Krule: Underclass
Album: Man Alive
XL Recordings

Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree: Names Of The North End Women
Album: Names Of The North End Women
Mute

Moses Sumney: Cut Me
Album: græ
Jagjaguwar


