Playlist Thomas Mehringer
20. Februar
Donnerstag, 20. Februar 2020
Spinning Coin: Get High
Album: Hyacinth
Geogaphic Music
Best Coast: Rollercoaster
Album: Always Tomorrow
Concord Records
Greg Dulli: Pantomima
Album: Random Desire
Royal Cream
Purr: Gates Of Cool
Album: Like New
Anti
Grimes: So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
Album: Miss Anthropocene
4AD
Ronny Pellers Satin Sound: Coming Home Baby
Album: Movements Vol. 10
Tramp Records
Lanterns On The Lake: Blue Screen Beams
Album: Spook The Herd
Bella Union
Douglas Dare: The Joy In Sarah’s Eyes
Album: Milkteeth
Erased Tapes
King Krule: Underclass
Album: Man Alive
XL Recordings
Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree: Names Of The North End Women
Album: Names Of The North End Women
Mute
Moses Sumney: Cut Me
Album: græ
Jagjaguwar