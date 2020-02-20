Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Donnerstag, 20. Februar 2020

Spinning Coin: Get High

Album: Hyacinth

Geogaphic Music

Best Coast: Rollercoaster

Album: Always Tomorrow

Concord Records

Greg Dulli: Pantomima

Album: Random Desire

Royal Cream

Purr: Gates Of Cool

Album: Like New

Anti

Grimes: So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth

Album: Miss Anthropocene

4AD

Ronny Pellers Satin Sound: Coming Home Baby

Album: Movements Vol. 10

Tramp Records

Lanterns On The Lake: Blue Screen Beams

Album: Spook The Herd

Bella Union

Douglas Dare: The Joy In Sarah’s Eyes

Album: Milkteeth

Erased Tapes

King Krule: Underclass

Album: Man Alive

XL Recordings

Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree: Names Of The North End Women

Album: Names Of The North End Women

Mute

Moses Sumney: Cut Me

Album: græ

Jagjaguwar