Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 28.02.2020

28 Februar

Freitag, 28. Februar 2020

Kruanghbin &Leon Bridges: Texas Sun
Album: ep
Dead Oceans

Maribou: Feel Good State ft Kruanghbin
Album: Kingdoms In Colour
Counter Records

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Ana
Album: De facto
Sonic Cathedral Recordings ‎

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Lux Lumina
Album: De facto
Sonic Cathedral Recordings ‎

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Accion-Vaciar
Album: De facto
Sonic Cathedral Recordings

Klangwart: Monserrate
Album: Bogotá
staubgold

Irreversible Entanglement: Bread Out Of Stone
Album: Who Sent You?
International Anthem Recording Company

Jamila Woods: Breadcrumbs
Album: Heavn
Jagjaguwar ‎

Frazey Ford: U Kin B The Sun
Album: U Kin B The Sun
Arts & Crafts

Otta: Near Enough A Woman
Album: Near Enough A Woman ep
Pias/Bokkle

The Homesick: The Leap Year
Album: The Big Exercise
Sub Pop ‎

Teebs: Atoms Song
Album: Anicca
Brainfeeder ‎


