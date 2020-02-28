Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
28. Februar
Freitag, 28. Februar 2020
Kruanghbin &Leon Bridges: Texas Sun
Album: ep
Dead Oceans
Maribou: Feel Good State ft Kruanghbin
Album: Kingdoms In Colour
Counter Records
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Ana
Album: De facto
Sonic Cathedral Recordings
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Lux Lumina
Album: De facto
Sonic Cathedral Recordings
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Accion-Vaciar
Album: De facto
Sonic Cathedral Recordings
Klangwart: Monserrate
Album: Bogotá
staubgold
Irreversible Entanglement: Bread Out Of Stone
Album: Who Sent You?
International Anthem Recording Company
Jamila Woods: Breadcrumbs
Album: Heavn
Jagjaguwar
Frazey Ford: U Kin B The Sun
Album: U Kin B The Sun
Arts & Crafts
Otta: Near Enough A Woman
Album: Near Enough A Woman ep
Pias/Bokkle
The Homesick: The Leap Year
Album: The Big Exercise
Sub Pop
Teebs: Atoms Song
Album: Anicca
Brainfeeder