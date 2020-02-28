Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 28. Februar 2020

Kruanghbin &Leon Bridges: Texas Sun

Album: ep

Dead Oceans

Maribou: Feel Good State ft Kruanghbin

Album: Kingdoms In Colour

Counter Records

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Ana

Album: De facto

Sonic Cathedral Recordings ‎

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Lux Lumina

Album: De facto

Sonic Cathedral Recordings ‎

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete: Accion-Vaciar

Album: De facto

Sonic Cathedral Recordings

Klangwart: Monserrate

Album: Bogotá

staubgold

Irreversible Entanglement: Bread Out Of Stone

Album: Who Sent You?

International Anthem Recording Company

Jamila Woods: Breadcrumbs

Album: Heavn

Jagjaguwar ‎

Frazey Ford: U Kin B The Sun

Album: U Kin B The Sun

Arts & Crafts

Otta: Near Enough A Woman

Album: Near Enough A Woman ep

Pias/Bokkle

The Homesick: The Leap Year

Album: The Big Exercise

Sub Pop ‎

Teebs: Atoms Song

Album: Anicca

Brainfeeder ‎