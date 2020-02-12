Playlist Katja Engelhardt
12. Februar
Mittwoch, 12. Februar 2020
Peel Dream Magazine: Pill
Album: (Single)
Tough Love Records
Anna Calvi, Courtney Barnett: Don’t Beat The Girl out of My Boy
Album: (Single)
DOMINO British
Zebra Katz, Njena Reddd Foxxx: Ima Read
Album: (Single)
Mad Decent
Zebra Katz: IN IN IN
Album: (Single)
ZFK Records
Loose Tooth: Lonely
Album: (Single)
Hardly Art
AB Syndrom, Mine: Spiegelverkehrt
Album: (Single)
Herr Direktor
Tame Impala: The Moment (Radio Edit)
Album: Currents
Caroline
Lavender Country: I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You
Album: Lavender Country
Paradise of Bachelors
Trixie Mattel: Stranger
Album: Barbara
PEG Records
Christine and the Queens: People, I’ve Been Sad (Radio Edit)
Album: (Single)
BECAUSE MUSIC
Silvertwin: Ploy
Album: (Single)
Silvertwin
Torres: Dressing America
Album: Silver Tongue
MERGE RECORDS
Channel Tres, King Princess: Hit The Back, Remix
Album: (Single)
Columbia Records/Zelig Records