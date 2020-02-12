Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 12.02.2020

12 Februar

Mittwoch, 12. Februar 2020

Peel Dream Magazine: Pill
Album: (Single)
Tough Love Records

Anna Calvi, Courtney Barnett: Don’t Beat The Girl out of My Boy
Album: (Single)
DOMINO British

Zebra Katz, Njena Reddd Foxxx: Ima Read
Album: (Single)
Mad Decent

Zebra Katz: IN IN IN
Album: (Single)
ZFK Records

Loose Tooth: Lonely
Album: (Single)
Hardly Art

AB Syndrom, Mine: Spiegelverkehrt
Album: (Single)
Herr Direktor

Tame Impala: The Moment (Radio Edit)
Album: Currents
Caroline

Lavender Country: I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You
Album: Lavender Country
Paradise of Bachelors

Trixie Mattel: Stranger
Album: Barbara
PEG Records

Christine and the Queens: People, I’ve Been Sad (Radio Edit)
Album: (Single)
BECAUSE MUSIC

Silvertwin: Ploy
Album: (Single)
Silvertwin

Torres: Dressing America
Album: Silver Tongue
MERGE RECORDS

Channel Tres, King Princess: Hit The Back, Remix
Album: (Single)
Columbia Records/Zelig Records


0