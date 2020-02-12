Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 12. Februar 2020

Peel Dream Magazine: Pill

Album: (Single)

Tough Love Records

Anna Calvi, Courtney Barnett: Don’t Beat The Girl out of My Boy

Album: (Single)

DOMINO British

Zebra Katz, Njena Reddd Foxxx: Ima Read

Album: (Single)

Mad Decent

Zebra Katz: IN IN IN

Album: (Single)

ZFK Records

Loose Tooth: Lonely

Album: (Single)

Hardly Art

AB Syndrom, Mine: Spiegelverkehrt

Album: (Single)

Herr Direktor

Tame Impala: The Moment (Radio Edit)

Album: Currents

Caroline

Lavender Country: I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You

Album: Lavender Country

Paradise of Bachelors

Trixie Mattel: Stranger

Album: Barbara

PEG Records

Christine and the Queens: People, I’ve Been Sad (Radio Edit)

Album: (Single)

BECAUSE MUSIC

Silvertwin: Ploy

Album: (Single)

Silvertwin

Torres: Dressing America

Album: Silver Tongue

MERGE RECORDS

Channel Tres, King Princess: Hit The Back, Remix

Album: (Single)

Columbia Records/Zelig Records