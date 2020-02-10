Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
10. Februar
Montag, 10. Februar 2020
Poolside: Abandonded Tunnel
Album: Low Season
Pacific Standard Records
Poolside feat. Ben Browning: I Feel High
Album: Low Season
Pacific Standard Records
Fifth Of Heaven: Just a Little More
Album: Rainer Trueby presents Soulgliding
BBE Records
Ambiance: Camouflage
Album: Rainer Truebypresents Soulgliding
BBE Records
Kamasi Washington feat. Patrice Quinn: Testify
Album: Heaven and Earth
Young Turks
Shabaka and the Ancestors: Go My Heart, Go To Heaven
Album: We Are SentHere By History
Impulse!
Archie Shepp: Steam
Album: Attica Blues
Impulse!
Archie Shepp: Malcolm, Malcolm - semper Malcom!
Album: Fire Music
Impulse!
Makaya McCraven: Innerflight
Album: Universal Beings
International Anthem Recording Company
Gil Scott-Heron: I'll Take Care Of You
Album: I'm New Here
XL Recordings
Gil Scott-Heron: I'll Take Care Of You
Album: We’re New Again (A Reimagining By Makaya McCraven)
XL Recordings
Moses Boyd: What now
Album: Dark Matter
Exodus Records