Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 10.02.2020

10 Februar

Montag, 10. Februar 2020

Poolside: Abandonded Tunnel
Album: Low Season
Pacific Standard Records

Poolside feat. Ben Browning: I Feel High
Album: Low Season
Pacific Standard Records

Fifth Of Heaven: Just a Little More
Album: Rainer Trueby presents Soulgliding
BBE Records

Ambiance: Camouflage
Album: Rainer Truebypresents Soulgliding
BBE Records

Kamasi Washington feat. Patrice Quinn: Testify
Album: Heaven and Earth
Young Turks 

Shabaka and the Ancestors: Go My Heart, Go To Heaven
Album: We Are SentHere By History
Impulse!

Archie Shepp: Steam
Album: Attica Blues
Impulse!

Archie Shepp: Malcolm, Malcolm - semper Malcom!
Album: Fire Music
Impulse!

Makaya McCraven: Innerflight
Album: Universal Beings
International Anthem Recording Company

Gil Scott-Heron: I'll Take Care Of You
Album: I'm New Here
XL Recordings

Gil Scott-Heron: I'll Take Care Of You
Album: We’re New Again (A Reimagining By Makaya McCraven)
XL Recordings

Moses Boyd: What now
Album: Dark Matter
Exodus Records


