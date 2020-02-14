Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 14.02.2020

14 Februar

Freitag, 14. Februar 2020

Jakob Dobers: Rechte Philosophen
Album: Der Rest Vom Licht
Staatsakt

Lee Ranalado & Raül Refree: Alice etc
Album: Names Of North End Women
Mute, Pias

Lee Ranalado & Raül Refree: Words Out Of The Haze
Album: Names Of North End Women
Mute, Pias

Jan St. Werner: VS Cancelled
Album: Molocular Meditation
Mego

Von Südenfed: Slow Down, Ronnie
Album: The Rhinohead, Slow Down, Ronnie
Domino

CEL: Ping Korridor
Album: CEL
Bureau B

DJ Haram: Get It
Album: HyperSwim
Hyperdub

Cooly G: Nocturnal
Album: HyperSwim
Hyperdub

Mentrix: walk
Album: My Enemy My Love
House Of Strength

Ghostpoet: Concrete Pony
Album: ep
Pias

Burial: Old Tape
Album: HyperSwim
Hyperdub


