Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
14. Februar
Freitag, 14. Februar 2020
Jakob Dobers: Rechte Philosophen
Album: Der Rest Vom Licht
Staatsakt
Lee Ranalado & Raül Refree: Alice etc
Album: Names Of North End Women
Mute, Pias
Lee Ranalado & Raül Refree: Words Out Of The Haze
Album: Names Of North End Women
Mute, Pias
Jan St. Werner: VS Cancelled
Album: Molocular Meditation
Mego
Von Südenfed: Slow Down, Ronnie
Album: The Rhinohead, Slow Down, Ronnie
Domino
CEL: Ping Korridor
Album: CEL
Bureau B
DJ Haram: Get It
Album: HyperSwim
Hyperdub
Cooly G: Nocturnal
Album: HyperSwim
Hyperdub
Mentrix: walk
Album: My Enemy My Love
House Of Strength
Ghostpoet: Concrete Pony
Album: ep
Pias
Burial: Old Tape
Album: HyperSwim
Hyperdub