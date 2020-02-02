Playlist Achim Bogdahn und Mehmet Scholl

Sonntag, 02. Februar 2020

Mumford & Sons: Broken Crown

Album: Babel

Island Rec.

Sum 41: Pieces

Album: Chuck

Island

The National: Oblivions

Album: I am easy to find

4AD

Damien Rice: 9 Crimes

Album: (Single)

14th Floor Rec/ Warner

Cayucas: Jessica WJ

Album: Real Life

Park The Van Rec.

The Oh Hellos: I was wrong

Album: Through the deep dark valley

The Oh Hellos

Youth Group: The Frankston Line

Album: Skeleton Jar

Epitaph

Nada Surf: So much love

Album: (Single)

City Slang

Champs: Douglas Firs

Album: The Hard Inrterchange

CHAMPS/BMG