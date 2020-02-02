Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn und Mehmet Scholl

Stand: 02.02.2020

02 Februar

Sonntag, 02. Februar 2020

Mumford & Sons: Broken Crown
Album: Babel
Island Rec.

Sum 41: Pieces
Album: Chuck
Island

The National: Oblivions
Album: I am easy to find
4AD

Damien Rice: 9 Crimes
Album: (Single)
14th Floor Rec/ Warner

Cayucas: Jessica WJ
Album: Real Life
Park The Van Rec.

The Oh Hellos: I was wrong
Album: Through the deep dark valley
The Oh Hellos

Youth Group: The Frankston Line
Album: Skeleton Jar
Epitaph

Nada Surf: So much love
Album: (Single)
City Slang

Champs: Douglas Firs
Album: The Hard Inrterchange
CHAMPS/BMG


