Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 17.01.2020

17 Januar

Freitag, 17. Januar 2020

Mint Mind: Brother, you´re Not My Brother
Album: Thoughtsicles
The Upper Room

Mint Mind: The Hassle From The Man
Album: Thoughtsicles
The Upper Room

Wire: Cactused
Album: ep
Wire

The Slow Show: Losers Game
Album: Lust And Learn
PIAS

Swans: Hanging Man
Album: Leaving Meaning
Young God Records ‎

Steve Earle: The Gringo´s Tale
Album: The Revolution Starts Now
Rykodisc

Steve Earle: Me And The Eagle
Album: Sidetracks
Artemis Records ‎

Soft Machine: Penny Hitch
Album: Seven
CBS ‎

Ephemerals: Blur
Album: The Third Eye
Jalapenos

Kinderzimmer Productions: Bäng
Album: Todesverachtung To Go
Grönland Records ‎

The Chap: Don´t Say It Like That
Album: Digital Technology
Staatsakt


