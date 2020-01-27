Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 27. Januar 2020

Matti Klein: Windy Move

Album: Soul Trio

Shuffle Shack Records

Matti Klein: Little Thing

Album: Soul Trio

Shuffle Shack Records

Nicolas Godin: What Makes Me Think About You

Album: Concrete And Glass

Because Music

Nicolas Godin ft. Kirin J Callinan: Time On My Hands

Album: Concrete And Glass

Because Music ‎

Pet Shop Boys: Happy People

Album: Hotspot

x2 Records

Pet Shop Boys: Burning the heather

Album: Hotspot

x2 Records

Pet Shop Boys: Only The Dark

Album: Hotspot

x2 Records

Robert Wyatt: At Last Im Free

Album: Nothing Can Stop Us

Rough Trade

Floyd Family Sisters: That's A Sign Of the Times

Album: The Time For Peace Is Now

Luaka Bop

James Bynum: We are in need

Album: The Time For Peace Is Now

Luaka Bop

Jeff Parker & The New Breed: Max Brown

Album: Suite For Max Brown

INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM/NONESUCH RECORDS