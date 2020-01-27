Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 27.01.2020

27 Januar

Montag, 27. Januar 2020

Matti Klein: Windy Move
Album: Soul Trio
Shuffle Shack Records

Matti Klein: Little Thing
Album: Soul Trio
Shuffle Shack Records

Nicolas Godin: What Makes Me Think About You
Album: Concrete And Glass
Because Music

Nicolas Godin ft. Kirin J Callinan: Time On My Hands
Album: Concrete And Glass
Because Music ‎

Pet Shop Boys: Happy People
Album: Hotspot
x2 Records

Pet Shop Boys: Burning the heather
Album: Hotspot
x2 Records

Pet Shop Boys: Only The Dark
Album: Hotspot
x2 Records

Robert Wyatt: At Last Im Free
Album: Nothing Can Stop Us
Rough Trade

Floyd Family Sisters: That's A Sign Of the Times
Album: The Time For Peace Is Now
Luaka Bop

James Bynum: We are in need
Album: The Time For Peace Is Now
Luaka Bop

Jeff Parker & The New Breed: Max Brown
Album: Suite For Max Brown
INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM/NONESUCH RECORDS


