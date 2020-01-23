Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 23. Januar 2020



Nicolas Godin: We forgot love feat. Kadhja Bonet

Album: Concrete and glass

Because Music/Caroline/UMI

Jeff Parker & The New Breed: Go away

Album: Suite for Max Brown

Int. Anthem/Nonesuch

Wolf Parade: Forest Green

Album: Thin Mind

Sub Pop

Antilopen Gang: Roboter

Album: Abbruch, Abbruch

JKP

Wire: Cactused

Album: Mind hive

Pinkflag

Pet Shop Boys: Monkey Business

Album: Hotspot

Recordings

Okay Kaya: Ascend and try again

Album: Watch this liquid pour itself

Jagjaguwar

Andy Shauf: Fire truck

Album: The Neon skyline

Anti

Yorkston/Thorne/Khan: The Shearing’s not for you

Album: Navarasa: nine emotions

Domino

Tara Nome Doyle: Neon Woods

Album: Alchemy

Martin Hossbach

Recondite: Black letter

Album: Dwell

Ghostly International

Bohren & der Club of Gore: Tief gesunken

Album: Patchouli blue

Ipecac