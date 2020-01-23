Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 23.01.2020

23 Januar

Donnerstag, 23. Januar 2020


Nicolas Godin: We forgot love feat. Kadhja Bonet
Album: Concrete and glass
Because Music/Caroline/UMI

Jeff Parker & The New Breed: Go away
Album: Suite for Max Brown
Int. Anthem/Nonesuch

Wolf Parade: Forest Green
Album: Thin Mind
Sub Pop

Antilopen Gang: Roboter
Album: Abbruch, Abbruch
JKP

Wire: Cactused
Album: Mind hive
Pinkflag

Pet Shop Boys: Monkey Business
Album: Hotspot
Recordings

Okay Kaya: Ascend and try again
Album: Watch this liquid pour itself
Jagjaguwar

Andy Shauf: Fire truck
Album: The Neon skyline
Anti

Yorkston/Thorne/Khan: The Shearing’s not for you
Album: Navarasa: nine emotions
Domino

Tara Nome Doyle: Neon Woods
Album: Alchemy
Martin Hossbach

Recondite: Black letter
Album: Dwell
Ghostly International

Bohren & der Club of Gore: Tief gesunken
Album: Patchouli blue
Ipecac


