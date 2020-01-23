Playlist Angie Portmann
23. Januar
Donnerstag, 23. Januar 2020
Nicolas Godin: We forgot love feat. Kadhja Bonet
Album: Concrete and glass
Because Music/Caroline/UMI
Jeff Parker & The New Breed: Go away
Album: Suite for Max Brown
Int. Anthem/Nonesuch
Wolf Parade: Forest Green
Album: Thin Mind
Sub Pop
Antilopen Gang: Roboter
Album: Abbruch, Abbruch
JKP
Wire: Cactused
Album: Mind hive
Pinkflag
Pet Shop Boys: Monkey Business
Album: Hotspot
Recordings
Okay Kaya: Ascend and try again
Album: Watch this liquid pour itself
Jagjaguwar
Andy Shauf: Fire truck
Album: The Neon skyline
Anti
Yorkston/Thorne/Khan: The Shearing’s not for you
Album: Navarasa: nine emotions
Domino
Tara Nome Doyle: Neon Woods
Album: Alchemy
Martin Hossbach
Recondite: Black letter
Album: Dwell
Ghostly International
Bohren & der Club of Gore: Tief gesunken
Album: Patchouli blue
Ipecac