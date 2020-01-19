Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
19. Januar
Sonntag, 19. Januar 2020
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah feat. Logan Richardson: Songs She Never
Album: Ancestral Recall
Heard Stretch Music, Ropeadope
Tied + Tickled Trio: Freakmachine
Album: Observing Systems
Morr Music
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah feat. Saul Williams: Ancestral Recall
Album: Ancestral Recall
Heard Stretch Music, Ropeadope
Kassa Overall & Theo Croker: Do You
Album: Go Get Icecream and Listen toJazz
KASSA
Kassa Overall feat Roy Hargrove: La Casa Azul
Album: Go get Icecream and Listen to Jazz
KASSA
Roy Hargrove Presents The RH Factor: I'll Stay
Album: Hard Groove
Verve Records
Seed Ensemble: Stargaze No. 1
Album: 12"
Jazz Re:freshed
Ryan Porter: Madiba
Album: Force For Good
World Galaxy Records