Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Sonntag, 19. Januar 2020

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah feat. Logan Richardson: Songs She Never

Album: Ancestral Recall

Heard Stretch Music, Ropeadope

Tied + Tickled Trio: Freakmachine

Album: Observing Systems

Morr Music ‎

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah feat. Saul Williams: Ancestral Recall

Album: Ancestral Recall

Heard Stretch Music, Ropeadope

Kassa Overall & Theo Croker: Do You

Album: Go Get Icecream and Listen toJazz

KASSA

Kassa Overall feat Roy Hargrove: La Casa Azul

Album: Go get Icecream and Listen to Jazz

KASSA

Roy Hargrove Presents The RH Factor: I'll Stay

Album: Hard Groove

Verve Records ‎

Seed Ensemble: Stargaze No. 1

Album: 12"

Jazz Re:freshed ‎

Ryan Porter: Madiba

Album: Force For Good

World Galaxy Records