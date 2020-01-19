Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 19.01.2020

19 Januar

Sonntag, 19. Januar 2020

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah feat. Logan Richardson: Songs She Never
Album: Ancestral Recall
Heard Stretch Music, Ropeadope

Tied + Tickled Trio: Freakmachine
Album: Observing Systems
Morr Music ‎

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah feat. Saul Williams: Ancestral Recall
Album: Ancestral Recall
Heard Stretch Music, Ropeadope

Kassa Overall & Theo Croker: Do You
Album: Go Get Icecream and Listen toJazz
KASSA

Kassa Overall feat Roy Hargrove: La Casa Azul
Album: Go get Icecream and Listen to Jazz
KASSA

Roy Hargrove Presents The RH Factor: I'll Stay
Album: Hard Groove
Verve Records ‎

Seed Ensemble: Stargaze No. 1
Album: 12"
Jazz Re:freshed ‎

Ryan Porter: Madiba
Album: Force For Good
World Galaxy Records


1