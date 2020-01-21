Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 21.01.2020

21 Januar

Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020

Modular Project: Past Present Future
Album: Best of hfn Music 2019 (Compilation)
Hfn Music

Pirañas: Llanero soledeño
Album: Historia Natural
Glitterbeat

Lucas Santtana: Meu primeiro Amor
Album: O Ceu é Velho há muito Tempo
No Format

Yorkston/Thorne/Khan: Song for Oddur
Album: Navarasa: Nine Emotions
Domino

Andy Shauf: Neon Skyline
Album: The Neon Skyline
ANTI Records

Scotch & Water: What If I Die
Album: Never Enough. Always Too Much
Devil Duck

Madison Cunningham: L.A. (Looking Alive)
Album: Who Are They Now
Verve Forecast

Joan Armatrading: Willow
Album: Show Some Emotion
A&M

Mac Miller: Good News
Album: Circles
Warner

Pet Shop Boys: Your Early Stuff
Album: Elysium
Parlophone

Mark Stewart: These Things happen
Album: Metatron
Mute Records

Automat: Nothing strange
Album: Modul
Compost

Deserta: Black Aura
Album: Black Aura my Sun
Felte


