Playlist Roderich Fabian
21. Januar
Dienstag, 21. Januar 2020
Modular Project: Past Present Future
Album: Best of hfn Music 2019 (Compilation)
Hfn Music
Pirañas: Llanero soledeño
Album: Historia Natural
Glitterbeat
Lucas Santtana: Meu primeiro Amor
Album: O Ceu é Velho há muito Tempo
No Format
Yorkston/Thorne/Khan: Song for Oddur
Album: Navarasa: Nine Emotions
Domino
Andy Shauf: Neon Skyline
Album: The Neon Skyline
ANTI Records
Scotch & Water: What If I Die
Album: Never Enough. Always Too Much
Devil Duck
Madison Cunningham: L.A. (Looking Alive)
Album: Who Are They Now
Verve Forecast
Joan Armatrading: Willow
Album: Show Some Emotion
A&M
Mac Miller: Good News
Album: Circles
Warner
Pet Shop Boys: Your Early Stuff
Album: Elysium
Parlophone
Mark Stewart: These Things happen
Album: Metatron
Mute Records
Automat: Nothing strange
Album: Modul
Compost
Deserta: Black Aura
Album: Black Aura my Sun
Felte