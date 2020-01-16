Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 16.01.2020

16 Januar

Donnerstag, 16. Januar 2020

Bombay Bicycle Club: Everything Else Has Gone Wrong
Album: Everything Else Has Gone Wrong
Caroline

Mura Masa: Deal Wiv It
Album: R.Y.C.
Polydor

Algiers: Unoccupied
Album: There Is No Year
Matador

Mick Jenkins: Flaunt
Album: Circus
Cinematic Music Group

Kinderzimmer Productions: Oh Yeah
Album: Todesverachtung To Go
Grönland

Mac Miller: Good News
Album: Circles
Warner

Of Montreal: Peace To All Freaks
Album: UR Fun
Polyvinyl Records

Pinegrove: Moment
Album: Marigold
Rough Trade

G. Love & Special Sauce feat. Keb Mo: Shine On Moon
Album: The Juice
Philadelphonic Records

Martha High And The Royal Italian Family: I Sing America
Album: Nothing’s Going Wrong
Blind Faith Records

The Innocence Mission: We Don’t Know How To Say Why
Album: See You Tomorrow
Bella Union

Alice Boman: This Is Where It Ends
Album: Dream On
PIAS


