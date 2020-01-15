Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 15.01.2020

15 Januar

Mittwoch, 15. Januar 2020

Nez, Schoolboy Q: Wild Youngster
Single
eOne Music

U.S. Girls: Overtime
Album: Heavy Light
4AD

U.S. Girls: Velvet 4 Sale
Album: A Poem Unlimited
4AD

Hana Vu: At The Party
Album: Kidman / Anne Hathaway
Luminelle Recordings

The Blaze, Octavian: Somewhere
Single
Animal 63

Georgia: Ray Guns
Album: Seeking Thrills
DOMINO British

Last Shadow Puppets: Miracle Aligner
Album: Everything You've Come To Expect
DOMINO British

Alexandra Savior: The Archer
Album: The Archer
30th Century Records

Beck: Uneventful Days (St. Vincent Remix)
Single
Capitol

Balbina: Blue Note.
Album: Punkt.
BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

Black Country, New Road: Sunglasses
Single
Speedy Wunderground

Other Lives: Lost Day
Single
PLAY IT AGAIN SAM

The Orielles: Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme)
Single
Heavenly Recordings


