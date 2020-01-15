Playlist Katja Engelhardt
15. Januar
Mittwoch, 15. Januar 2020
Nez, Schoolboy Q: Wild Youngster
Single
eOne Music
U.S. Girls: Overtime
Album: Heavy Light
4AD
U.S. Girls: Velvet 4 Sale
Album: A Poem Unlimited
4AD
Hana Vu: At The Party
Album: Kidman / Anne Hathaway
Luminelle Recordings
The Blaze, Octavian: Somewhere
Single
Animal 63
Georgia: Ray Guns
Album: Seeking Thrills
DOMINO British
Last Shadow Puppets: Miracle Aligner
Album: Everything You've Come To Expect
DOMINO British
Alexandra Savior: The Archer
Album: The Archer
30th Century Records
Beck: Uneventful Days (St. Vincent Remix)
Single
Capitol
Balbina: Blue Note.
Album: Punkt.
BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT
Black Country, New Road: Sunglasses
Single
Speedy Wunderground
Other Lives: Lost Day
Single
PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
The Orielles: Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme)
Single
Heavenly Recordings