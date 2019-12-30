Playlist Ralf Summer
30. Dezember
Montag, 30. Dezember 2019
Sandro Perri: Time (You Got Me)
Album: Soft Landing
Constellation
Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz
Album: Single
Big Boom Records
Dreamville: Down Bad (ft JID, J. Cole, Earthgang, Young Nudy)
Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III
Dreamville / Interscope
Die Heiterkeit: Wir Finden Wir Uns
Album: Was Passiert Ist
Buback
Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Right Now
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ
Fat Freddy´s Drop: Ten Feet Tall (LoYoTo Remix)
Album: Best Seven Remixes 2019
Best Seven
Beck: Saw Lightning ft Pharrell
Album: Hyperspace
Fonograf / Capitol
Kim Gordon: Hungry Baby
Album: No Home Record
Matador
The Chemical Brothers: Got To Keep On
Album: No Geography
EMI / Universal
Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: The Colors To Keep On
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem
The Comet Is Coming: Summon The Fire
Album: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery (2019)
Impulse! / Universal
Sault: Up All Night
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals