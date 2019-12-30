Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 30. Dezember 2019

Sandro Perri: Time (You Got Me)

Album: Soft Landing

Constellation

Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz

Album: Single

Big Boom Records

Dreamville: Down Bad (ft JID, J. Cole, Earthgang, Young Nudy)

Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III

Dreamville / Interscope

Die Heiterkeit: Wir Finden Wir Uns

Album: Was Passiert Ist

Buback

Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Right Now

Album: Sinner EP

KDJ

Fat Freddy´s Drop: Ten Feet Tall (LoYoTo Remix)

Album: Best Seven Remixes 2019

Best Seven

Beck: Saw Lightning ft Pharrell

Album: Hyperspace

Fonograf / Capitol

Kim Gordon: Hungry Baby

Album: No Home Record

Matador

The Chemical Brothers: Got To Keep On

Album: No Geography

EMI / Universal

Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: The Colors To Keep On

Album: Where Future Unfolds

International Anthem

The Comet Is Coming: Summon The Fire

Album: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery (2019)

Impulse! / Universal

Sault: Up All Night

Album: 5

Forever Living Originals