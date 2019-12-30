Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 30.12.2019

30 Dezember

Montag, 30. Dezember 2019

Sandro Perri: Time (You Got Me)
Album: Soft Landing
Constellation

Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz
Album: Single
Big Boom Records

Dreamville: Down Bad (ft JID, J. Cole, Earthgang, Young Nudy)
Album: Revenge of the Dreamers III
Dreamville / Interscope

Die Heiterkeit: Wir Finden Wir Uns
Album: Was Passiert Ist
Buback

Moodymann: Got Me Coming Back Right Now
Album: Sinner EP
KDJ

Fat Freddy´s Drop: Ten Feet Tall (LoYoTo Remix)
Album: Best Seven Remixes 2019
Best Seven

Beck: Saw Lightning ft Pharrell
Album: Hyperspace
Fonograf / Capitol

Kim Gordon: Hungry Baby
Album: No Home Record
Matador

The Chemical Brothers: Got To Keep On
Album: No Geography
EMI / Universal

Damon Locks & Black Momunent Enselmble: The Colors To Keep On
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem

The Comet Is Coming: Summon The Fire
Album: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery (2019)
Impulse! / Universal

Sault: Up All Night
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals


0