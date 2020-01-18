Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 18.01.2020

Samstag, 18. Januar 2020

The Pop Group: Thief Of Fire
Album: „Y“
Mute

Norma Tanega: You’re Dead
Album: „Walkin‘ My Cat Named Dog“
New Voice

Rheingold: Fluss
Album: „Electri-City 2“
Grönland

Ihre Kinder: Nie Vergess Ich Wie Es War2:37
Album: „Werdohl“
Kuckuck

Lijadu Sisters: Orere Elejigbo
Album: „Nigeria 70 – Funky Lagos“
Strut

Kelly Fraser: Immamiit
Album: „Sedna“

The Stalin: Romantist
Album: „Stop Jap“
Climax

Sleepy LaBeef: I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday
Album: „This Is Sleepy LaBeef“
Bellaphon/SUN

Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band: Death Cab For Cutie
Album: „Gorilla“
Liberty

The Rutles: Let’s Be Natural
Album: „The Rutles“
Warner

Yarbrough & Peoples: What’s That You Slipped Into My Wine
Album: „Heartbeats“
Total Experience

Perila: A Mouth Full Of Tahini
Album: „Irer Dent“
Sferic Label

Lambchop: This Is What I Wanted To Tell You
Album: „This“
City Slang


