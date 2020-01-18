Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 18. Januar 2020

The Pop Group: Thief Of Fire

Album: „Y“

Mute

Norma Tanega: You’re Dead

Album: „Walkin‘ My Cat Named Dog“

New Voice

Rheingold: Fluss

Album: „Electri-City 2“

Grönland

Ihre Kinder: Nie Vergess Ich Wie Es War2:37

Album: „Werdohl“

Kuckuck

Lijadu Sisters: Orere Elejigbo

Album: „Nigeria 70 – Funky Lagos“

Strut

Kelly Fraser: Immamiit

Album: „Sedna“

The Stalin: Romantist

Album: „Stop Jap“

Climax

Sleepy LaBeef: I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday

Album: „This Is Sleepy LaBeef“

Bellaphon/SUN

Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band: Death Cab For Cutie

Album: „Gorilla“

Liberty

The Rutles: Let’s Be Natural

Album: „The Rutles“

Warner

Yarbrough & Peoples: What’s That You Slipped Into My Wine

Album: „Heartbeats“

Total Experience

Perila: A Mouth Full Of Tahini

Album: „Irer Dent“

Sferic Label

Lambchop: This Is What I Wanted To Tell You

Album: „This“

City Slang