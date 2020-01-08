Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Stand: 08.01.2020

Poliça : Forget Me Now
Album: When We Stay Alive
Memphis Industries

Poliça: Wandering Star
Album: Give You The Ghost
Mom + Pop Records

Torres: Gracious Day
Single
Merge Records

Pet Shop Boys: Burning the Heather
Single
Kobalt Music Publishing

Squid: The Cleaner (Radio Edit)
Album: Town Center EP
Speedy Wunderground

Georgia: Started Out
Album: Seeking Thrills
Domino

Squirrel Flower: Headlights
Album: I Was Born Swimming
Full Time Hobby

Tara Nome Doyle: Neon Woods
Album: Single
Martin Hossbach

Field Music: If Only the Moon Were Up
Album: Field Music
Memphis Industries

Field Music: Precious Plans
Album: Measure
Memphis Industries

Field Music: Beyond That Of Courtesy
Album: Making A New World
Memphis Industries

Beatrice Dillon: Workaround Two
Single
Pan

Badsista: Bota (Smoothy Rica Version?
Single
ONDA MUNDIAL

Postcards: Hunting Season
Album: The Good Soldier
t3 records


