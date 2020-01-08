Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Mittwoch, 08. Januar 2020

Poliça : Forget Me Now

Album: When We Stay Alive

Memphis Industries

Poliça: Wandering Star

Album: Give You The Ghost

Mom + Pop Records

Torres: Gracious Day

Single

Merge Records

Pet Shop Boys: Burning the Heather

Single

Kobalt Music Publishing

Squid: The Cleaner (Radio Edit)

Album: Town Center EP

Speedy Wunderground

Georgia: Started Out

Album: Seeking Thrills

Domino

Squirrel Flower: Headlights

Album: I Was Born Swimming

Full Time Hobby

Tara Nome Doyle: Neon Woods

Album: Single

Martin Hossbach

Field Music: If Only the Moon Were Up

Album: Field Music

Memphis Industries

Field Music: Precious Plans

Album: Measure

Memphis Industries

Field Music: Beyond That Of Courtesy

Album: Making A New World

Memphis Industries

Beatrice Dillon: Workaround Two

Single

Pan

Badsista: Bota (Smoothy Rica Version?

Single

ONDA MUNDIAL

Postcards: Hunting Season

Album: The Good Soldier

t3 records