Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 16.12.2019

16 Dezember

Montag, 16. Dezember 2019

Khruangbin: People Everyday (Still Alive)
Album: The Universe Smiles Upon You
Night Time Stories

Caribou: Odessa
Album: Swim
CitySlang

Four Tet: Love Cry
Album: There Is Love In You
Domino

Nicolas Jaar: I Got A
Album: Space Is Only Noise
Circus Company

PJ Harvey: Let England Shake
Album: Let England Shake
Island / Universal

Chromatics: Tick Of The Clock
Album: Soundtrack Drive
Invada

Romare: The Blues (It Began In Africa)
Album: Meditations On Afrocentrism EP
Black Acre

Songs For Joy: Wann Strahlst Du?
Single
Asexy 12195 / Staatsakt

Shabazz Palaces: Shine A Light feat Thadillac
Album: Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
SubPop

Sudan Archives: Wake Up
Album: Sudan Archives
Stones Throw

Sault: Think About It
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals

DJ Healer: We Are Going Nowhere
Album: Nothing 2 Loose
All Possible Worlds


1