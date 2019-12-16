Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 16. Dezember 2019

Khruangbin: People Everyday (Still Alive)

Album: The Universe Smiles Upon You

Night Time Stories

Caribou: Odessa

Album: Swim

CitySlang

Four Tet: Love Cry

Album: There Is Love In You

Domino

Nicolas Jaar: I Got A

Album: Space Is Only Noise

Circus Company

PJ Harvey: Let England Shake

Album: Let England Shake

Island / Universal

Chromatics: Tick Of The Clock

Album: Soundtrack Drive

Invada

Romare: The Blues (It Began In Africa)

Album: Meditations On Afrocentrism EP

Black Acre

Songs For Joy: Wann Strahlst Du?

Single

Asexy 12195 / Staatsakt

Shabazz Palaces: Shine A Light feat Thadillac

Album: Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star

SubPop

Sudan Archives: Wake Up

Album: Sudan Archives

Stones Throw

Sault: Think About It

Album: 5

Forever Living Originals

DJ Healer: We Are Going Nowhere

Album: Nothing 2 Loose

All Possible Worlds