Playlist Roderich Fabian
17. Dezember
Dienstag, 17. Dezember 2019
Wire: Hung
Album: Mind Hive
Pink Flag
Flamin’ Groovies: Teenage Head
Album: Teenage Head
Kama Sutra
Polica: Forget Me Not
Single
Memphis Industries
Karen Lyu Jazz Experience: God Bless The Child
Album: Karen Lyu Jazz Experience
Jazzmine
Sons of Kemet: My Queen Is Harriet Tubman
Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile
Verve
Pigbag: Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag
Maxi-Single
Intercord
Ben Lamar Gay: Uvas
Album: Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun
International Anthem
Mahavishnu Orchestra: A Lotus on Irish Streams
Album: The Inner Mounting Flame
Columbia
Artche & GNTN: Tensions(Cid Inc Remix)
Album: Tensions EP
Einmusika
Black Light Smoke: In Gold
Album: Scissor and Thread presents Tailored Cuts Vol.4 (Compilation)
Scissor and Thread