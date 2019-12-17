Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 17. Dezember 2019

Wire: Hung

Album: Mind Hive

Pink Flag

Flamin’ Groovies: Teenage Head

Album: Teenage Head

Kama Sutra

Polica: Forget Me Not

Single

Memphis Industries

Karen Lyu Jazz Experience: God Bless The Child

Album: Karen Lyu Jazz Experience

Jazzmine

Sons of Kemet: My Queen Is Harriet Tubman

Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile

Verve

Pigbag: Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag

Maxi-Single

Intercord

Ben Lamar Gay: Uvas

Album: Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun

International Anthem

Mahavishnu Orchestra: A Lotus on Irish Streams

Album: The Inner Mounting Flame

Columbia

Artche & GNTN: Tensions(Cid Inc Remix)

Album: Tensions EP

Einmusika

Black Light Smoke: In Gold

Album: Scissor and Thread presents Tailored Cuts Vol.4 (Compilation)

Scissor and Thread