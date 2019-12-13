Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 13.12.2019

Freitag, 13. Dezember 2019

Wire: Cactused
Album: Mind Hive
PinkFlag

Wire: Reuters
Album: Pink Flag
Harvest ‎

Wire: Practice makes Perfect
Album: Chairs Missing
Harvest

Knarf Rellöm: Autobiographie Einer Heizung
Album: Bitte Vor REM Einordnen
WSFA

Fehler Kuti: Mayday Myday
Album:     Schland Is The Place For Me
N71

Driver & Driver: zwanzigzehn
EP
Staatsakt

Throbbing Gristle: Separated
Album: Part Two
Mute ‎

Throbbing Gristle: Endless Not
Album: Part Two /The Endless Not
Industrial Records

Throbbing Gristle: Persuasion
Album: 20 Jazz Funk Greats
Industrial Records ‎

Doon Kanda: Dio
Album: Labyrinth
Hyperdub

Liun & The Science Fiction Band: Sorry Boy
Album: Time Rewind
Yellowbird

Globus: The Movie
Album: Day Music
Staatsakt


