Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 13. Dezember 2019

Wire: Cactused

Album: Mind Hive

PinkFlag

Wire: Reuters

Album: Pink Flag

Harvest ‎

Wire: Practice makes Perfect

Album: Chairs Missing

Harvest

Knarf Rellöm: Autobiographie Einer Heizung

Album: Bitte Vor REM Einordnen

WSFA

Fehler Kuti: Mayday Myday

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

N71

Driver & Driver: zwanzigzehn

EP

Staatsakt

Throbbing Gristle: Separated

Album: Part Two

Mute ‎

Throbbing Gristle: Endless Not

Album: Part Two /The Endless Not

Industrial Records

Throbbing Gristle: Persuasion

Album: 20 Jazz Funk Greats

Industrial Records ‎

Doon Kanda: Dio

Album: Labyrinth

Hyperdub

Liun & The Science Fiction Band: Sorry Boy

Album: Time Rewind

Yellowbird

Globus: The Movie

Album: Day Music

Staatsakt