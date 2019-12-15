Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
15. Dezember
Sonntag, 15. Dezember 2019
The Other People Place: Sunrays
Album: Lifestyles Of The Laptop Café
Warp Records
Donald Byrd: Cristo Redentor
Album: Kings Of Jazz
RapsterRecords
Flying Lotus: Golden Axe - Maida Vale Session
Album: WXAXRXP Sessions
Warp Records
Kelly Moran: In Parallel - Acoustic
Album: WXAXRXP Sessions
Warp Records
Matthew Halsall: Life
Album: Oneness
Gondwana Records
Benoit Pioulard: Deseret
Album: Sylva
Morr
Vilod: Jazzversuch
Album: The Clouds Know
Mana Records
Vilod: Flump
Album: The Clouds Know
Mana Records
Andrew Pekler: Tuanahe
Album: Sounds From Phantom Islands
Faitiche
Tony Allen: Ole - Moritz von Oswald Remix
Album: Lagos Shake: A Tony Allen Chop Up
Honest Jon's Records