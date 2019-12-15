Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 15.12.2019

Sonntag, 15. Dezember 2019

The Other People Place: Sunrays
Album: Lifestyles Of The Laptop Café
Warp Records ‎

Donald Byrd: Cristo Redentor
Album: Kings Of Jazz
RapsterRecords

Flying Lotus: Golden Axe - Maida Vale Session
Album: WXAXRXP Sessions
Warp Records ‎

Kelly Moran: In Parallel - Acoustic
Album: WXAXRXP Sessions
Warp Records ‎

Matthew Halsall: Life
Album: Oneness
Gondwana Records ‎

Benoit Pioulard: Deseret
Album: Sylva
Morr

Vilod: Jazzversuch
Album: The Clouds Know
Mana Records

Vilod: Flump
Album: The Clouds Know
Mana Records

Andrew Pekler: Tuanahe
Album: Sounds From Phantom Islands
Faitiche

Tony Allen: Ole - Moritz von Oswald Remix
Album: Lagos Shake: A Tony Allen Chop Up
Honest Jon's Records


