Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 14.12.2019

Samstag, 14. Dezember 2019

Nina Simone: Dambala
Album: It’s Finished
RCA Victor

Sandra Hamilton: Parang Jam
Single
RH Productions

Sarathy Korwar: Mumbay
Album: More Arriving
Leaf Records

Marijata: I Walk Alone
Album: This Is Marijata
Mister Bongo

Lion: You’ve Got A Woman
Album: 7 Inch
Philips

Art Lown: Deep Blue Sea
Album: Div: Sad About The Times
Anthology Rec.

Habibi: Come my habibi
Album: Anywhere But Here
Bandcamp

Dillinger: Funky Punk
Album: Funky Punk/Rock To The Music
Bellaphon

Angel Bat Dawid: We Are Starzz
Album: The Oracle
International Anthem

John & Beverley Martyn: Auntie Aviator
Album: Road To Ruin
Island Rec.

Tom Waits: Sins Of My Father
Album: Real Gone
Anti


