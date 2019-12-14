Playlist Michael Bartle
Samstag, 14. Dezember 2019
Nina Simone: Dambala
Album: It’s Finished
RCA Victor
Sandra Hamilton: Parang Jam
Single
RH Productions
Sarathy Korwar: Mumbay
Album: More Arriving
Leaf Records
Marijata: I Walk Alone
Album: This Is Marijata
Mister Bongo
Lion: You’ve Got A Woman
Album: 7 Inch
Philips
Art Lown: Deep Blue Sea
Album: Div: Sad About The Times
Anthology Rec.
Habibi: Come my habibi
Album: Anywhere But Here
Bandcamp
Dillinger: Funky Punk
Album: Funky Punk/Rock To The Music
Bellaphon
Angel Bat Dawid: We Are Starzz
Album: The Oracle
International Anthem
John & Beverley Martyn: Auntie Aviator
Album: Road To Ruin
Island Rec.
Tom Waits: Sins Of My Father
Album: Real Gone
Anti