Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 14. Dezember 2019

Nina Simone: Dambala

Album: It’s Finished

RCA Victor

Sandra Hamilton: Parang Jam

Single

RH Productions

Sarathy Korwar: Mumbay

Album: More Arriving

Leaf Records

Marijata: I Walk Alone

Album: This Is Marijata

Mister Bongo

Lion: You’ve Got A Woman

Album: 7 Inch

Philips

Art Lown: Deep Blue Sea

Album: Div: Sad About The Times

Anthology Rec.

Habibi: Come my habibi

Album: Anywhere But Here

Bandcamp

Dillinger: Funky Punk

Album: Funky Punk/Rock To The Music

Bellaphon

Angel Bat Dawid: We Are Starzz

Album: The Oracle

International Anthem

John & Beverley Martyn: Auntie Aviator

Album: Road To Ruin

Island Rec.

Tom Waits: Sins Of My Father

Album: Real Gone

Anti