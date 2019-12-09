Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
09. Dezember
Montag, 09. Dezember 2019
Mark de Clive-Low/ Colectivo Arte & Manha: Atlantic Journey
Album: Church Sessions
World Galaxy Records
Hu Vibrational feat. Yusef Lateef: In The Field
Album: Universal Mother - Boonghee Music 3
Soul Jazz Records
Yusef Lateef: Like It Is
Album: The Blue Yusef Lateef
Atlantic
Angel Bat Dawid: Destination/ Dr. Yusef Lateef
Album: The Oracle
Intergalactic Mantra Recordings/ International Anthem
Angel Bat Dawid: Impepho
Album: The Oracle
Intergalactic Mantra Recordings/ International Anthem
Sun Ra: The Perfect Man
Album: Sun Ra Singles: The Definitive 45s Collection1952 - 1991
Strut
Ben LaMar Gay: Totem
Album: Benjamim e Edinho
International Anthem
DJ Shadow feat. Dave East and Loyle Carner: Taxin' - Long Version
Album: Our Pathetic Age
Mass Appeal, Liquid Amber
Resavoir feat. Brandee Younger: Taking Flight
Album: Resavoir
International Anthem Recording Company
Resavoir feat. Brandee Younger: Resavoir
Album: Resavoir
International Anthem Recording Company
Lee Fields & The Expressions: Never Be Another You
Album: Crown Jewels
Big Crown Records
Galcher Lustwerk: Been A Long Night
Album: Information
Ghostly International