Playlist Noe Noack
07. Dezember
Samstag, 07. Dezember 2019
Tom Waits: Good Old World
Album: Night On Earth
Island
Tom Waits: Swordfishtrombone
Album: Swordfishtrombones
Island
Voodoo Jürgens: Angst haums
Album: S’klane Glücksspiel
Lotterlabel
Voodoo Jürgens: Heite grob ma Tote aus
Album: Ansa Woar
Lotterlabel
Voodoo Jürgens: Ohrwaschlkräuler
Album: S’klane Glücksspiel
Lotterlabel
Mikal Cronin: Show me
Album: Seeker
Merge Records
Mikal Cronin: Shelter
Album: Seeker
Merge Records
Mikal Cronin: I’ve Got Reason
Album: Seeker
Merge Records
Holy Serpent: Lord Deceptor
Album: Endless
Riding Easy Records
Juggernaut: Titanismo
Album: Neurotheque
Subsound Records
Junior Murvin&the Upsetters: Get Ready
Album: The Return Of Sound System Scratch
Pressure Sounds
Garnett Silk: Bless Me
Single
VP Records