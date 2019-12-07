Playlist Noe Noack

Samstag, 07. Dezember 2019

Tom Waits: Good Old World

Album: Night On Earth

Island

Tom Waits: Swordfishtrombone

Album: Swordfishtrombones

Island

Voodoo Jürgens: Angst haums

Album: S’klane Glücksspiel

Lotterlabel

Voodoo Jürgens: Heite grob ma Tote aus

Album: Ansa Woar

Lotterlabel

Voodoo Jürgens: Ohrwaschlkräuler

Album: S’klane Glücksspiel

Lotterlabel

Mikal Cronin: Show me

Album: Seeker

Merge Records

Mikal Cronin: Shelter

Album: Seeker

Merge Records

Mikal Cronin: I’ve Got Reason

Album: Seeker

Merge Records

Holy Serpent: Lord Deceptor

Album: Endless

Riding Easy Records

Juggernaut: Titanismo

Album: Neurotheque

Subsound Records

Junior Murvin&the Upsetters: Get Ready

Album: The Return Of Sound System Scratch

Pressure Sounds

Garnett Silk: Bless Me

Single

VP Records