Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 07.12.2019

07 Dezember

Samstag, 07. Dezember 2019

Tom Waits: Good Old World
Album: Night On Earth
Island

Tom Waits: Swordfishtrombone
Album: Swordfishtrombones
Island

Voodoo Jürgens: Angst haums
Album: S’klane Glücksspiel
Lotterlabel

Voodoo Jürgens: Heite grob ma Tote aus
Album: Ansa Woar
Lotterlabel

Voodoo Jürgens: Ohrwaschlkräuler
Album: S’klane Glücksspiel
Lotterlabel

Mikal Cronin: Show me
Album: Seeker
Merge Records

Mikal Cronin: Shelter
Album: Seeker
Merge Records

Mikal Cronin: I’ve Got Reason
Album: Seeker
Merge Records

Holy Serpent: Lord Deceptor
Album: Endless
Riding Easy Records

Juggernaut: Titanismo
Album: Neurotheque
Subsound Records

Junior Murvin&the Upsetters: Get Ready
Album: The Return Of Sound System Scratch
Pressure Sounds

Garnett Silk: Bless Me
Single
VP Records


