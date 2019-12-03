Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 03.12.2019

Dienstag, 03. Dezember 2019

Coldplay: Arabesque
Album: Everyday Life
Parlophone

Coldplay: The Scientist
Album: A Rush Of Blood To The Head
Parlophone

Toy: Down On The Street
Album: Songs for Consumption
Tough Love

A Band: Lowly Worm
Single
Nancy

Paul McMahon: You’re My Guts
Album: Hymn To Her
Paul McMahon

Julien Chang: Butterflied From Monaco
Album: Jules
Transgressive

Lee ´Scratch` Perry: Rattling Bones And Crowns
Album: Heavy Rain
On-U Sound

Burial: Young Death
Album: Tunes 2011-2019
Hyperdub

Julia Govor & Barbara Ford: Anything To Fill The Void
Album: The World without Fear EP
Anagram

Fenella: Gilded Griffin
Album: Fehérlófia
Fire


