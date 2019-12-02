Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 02.12.2019

02 Dezember

Montag, 02. Dezember 2019

FKJ (French Kiwi Juice): Ylang
Album: Ylang
FKJ

Villagers: Sunday Walker
Album: The Sunday Walker EP
Domino

Meerkat Meerkat: Galaxy ft Chef KPE
Album: Single
Big Boom Records

Galcher Lustwerk: Plainview
Album: Information (Album Der Woche im Zündfunk / Bayern2)
Ghostly International

Galcher Lustwerk: Parlay
Album: Parlay EP
Lustwerk

Sault: Smile And Go
Album: 7
Forever Living

Sorry: Right Round The Clock
Single
Domino

PJ Harvey: The Community Of Hope
Album: The Hope Six Demolition Project
Island

Ebony Steel Band: Computer Love
Album: Pan-Machine
OM Swagger

Joesef: All I Ever Wanted
Album: Play Me Something Nice – EP
Bold Cut / AWAL Recordings

Joesef: Limbo
Album: Play Me Something Nice – EP
Bold Cut / AWAL Recordings

Shed:Nacht, Fluss, Grille, Auto, Frosch, Eule, Mücke
Album: Oderbruch
Ostgut

Oca: Gentle To You When You're Low
Album: Aging
Métron Records

Markus Guentner: Clade
Album: V.A. Pop Ambient 2020
Kompakt


0