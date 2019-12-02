Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 02. Dezember 2019

FKJ (French Kiwi Juice): Ylang

Album: Ylang

FKJ

Villagers: Sunday Walker

Album: The Sunday Walker EP

Domino

Meerkat Meerkat: Galaxy ft Chef KPE

Album: Single

Big Boom Records

Galcher Lustwerk: Plainview

Album: Information (Album Der Woche im Zündfunk / Bayern2)

Ghostly International

Galcher Lustwerk: Parlay

Album: Parlay EP

Lustwerk

Sault: Smile And Go

Album: 7

Forever Living

Sorry: Right Round The Clock

Single

Domino

PJ Harvey: The Community Of Hope

Album: The Hope Six Demolition Project

Island

Ebony Steel Band: Computer Love

Album: Pan-Machine

OM Swagger

Joesef: All I Ever Wanted

Album: Play Me Something Nice – EP

Bold Cut / AWAL Recordings

Joesef: Limbo

Album: Play Me Something Nice – EP

Bold Cut / AWAL Recordings

Shed:Nacht, Fluss, Grille, Auto, Frosch, Eule, Mücke

Album: Oderbruch

Ostgut

Oca: Gentle To You When You're Low

Album: Aging

Métron Records

Markus Guentner: Clade

Album: V.A. Pop Ambient 2020

Kompakt