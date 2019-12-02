Playlist Ralf Summer
02. Dezember
Montag, 02. Dezember 2019
FKJ (French Kiwi Juice): Ylang
Album: Ylang
FKJ
Villagers: Sunday Walker
Album: The Sunday Walker EP
Domino
Meerkat Meerkat: Galaxy ft Chef KPE
Album: Single
Big Boom Records
Galcher Lustwerk: Plainview
Album: Information (Album Der Woche im Zündfunk / Bayern2)
Ghostly International
Galcher Lustwerk: Parlay
Album: Parlay EP
Lustwerk
Sault: Smile And Go
Album: 7
Forever Living
Sorry: Right Round The Clock
Single
Domino
PJ Harvey: The Community Of Hope
Album: The Hope Six Demolition Project
Island
Ebony Steel Band: Computer Love
Album: Pan-Machine
OM Swagger
Joesef: All I Ever Wanted
Album: Play Me Something Nice – EP
Bold Cut / AWAL Recordings
Joesef: Limbo
Album: Play Me Something Nice – EP
Bold Cut / AWAL Recordings
Shed:Nacht, Fluss, Grille, Auto, Frosch, Eule, Mücke
Album: Oderbruch
Ostgut
Oca: Gentle To You When You're Low
Album: Aging
Métron Records
Markus Guentner: Clade
Album: V.A. Pop Ambient 2020
Kompakt