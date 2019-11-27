Playlist Katja Engelhardt
27. November
Mittwoch, 27. November 2019
Maika Loubté: Numbers
Single
WATER RECORDS
Real Lies: You Were In Love
Single
Unreal
St. Vincent: Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)
Single
Loma Vista Recordings
grim104:Unter der Stadt
Album: Das Grauen, das Grauen
recordJet
Sufjan Stevens: John Wayne Gacy, Jr.
Album: Illinois
Rough Trade UK
Malibu Ken: Acid King
Album: Malibu Ken
Rhymesayers Entertainment
Anna Calvi: You`re Not God
Album: Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham (TV-Serie, Compliation)
Domino
Nasty Cherry: Brain Soup
Album: Season 1 (EP)
WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse featuring MF Doom: Ninjarous
Single
30th Century Records
El Michaels Affair: Tearz
Single
Big Crown Records
79.5: Terrorize My Heart (Disco Dub)
Single
Big Crown Records
Pumarosa:I See You
Album: Devastation
Caroline
Starchild & The New Romantics: Better Now
Album: VHS 1138
New Romantic World
The Magic Gang feat. Jessie Ware: Take Care
Single
Warner Bros. Records