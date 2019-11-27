Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 27. November 2019

Maika Loubté: Numbers

Single

WATER RECORDS

Real Lies: You Were In Love

Single

Unreal

St. Vincent: Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)

Single

Loma Vista Recordings

grim104:Unter der Stadt

Album: Das Grauen, das Grauen

recordJet

Sufjan Stevens: John Wayne Gacy, Jr.

Album: Illinois

Rough Trade UK

Malibu Ken: Acid King

Album: Malibu Ken

Rhymesayers Entertainment

Anna Calvi: You`re Not God

Album: Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham (TV-Serie, Compliation)

Domino

Nasty Cherry: Brain Soup

Album: Season 1 (EP)

WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse featuring MF Doom: Ninjarous

Single

30th Century Records

El Michaels Affair: Tearz

Single

Big Crown Records

79.5: Terrorize My Heart (Disco Dub)

Single

Big Crown Records

Pumarosa:I See You

Album: Devastation

Caroline

Starchild & The New Romantics: Better Now

Album: VHS 1138

New Romantic World

The Magic Gang feat. Jessie Ware: Take Care

Single

Warner Bros. Records