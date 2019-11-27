Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 27.11.2019

27 November

Mittwoch, 27. November 2019

Maika Loubté: Numbers
Single
WATER RECORDS

Real Lies: You Were In Love
Single
Unreal

St. Vincent: Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)
Single
Loma Vista Recordings

grim104:Unter der Stadt
Album: Das Grauen, das Grauen
recordJet

Sufjan Stevens: John Wayne Gacy, Jr.
Album: Illinois
Rough Trade UK

Malibu Ken: Acid King
Album: Malibu Ken
Rhymesayers Entertainment

Anna Calvi: You`re Not God
Album: Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham (TV-Serie, Compliation)
Domino

Nasty Cherry: Brain Soup
Album: Season 1 (EP)
WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse featuring MF Doom: Ninjarous
Single
30th Century Records

El Michaels Affair: Tearz
Single
Big Crown Records

79.5: Terrorize My Heart (Disco Dub)
Single
Big Crown Records

Pumarosa:I See You
Album: Devastation
Caroline

Starchild & The New Romantics: Better Now
Album: VHS 1138
New Romantic World

The Magic Gang feat. Jessie Ware: Take Care
Single
Warner Bros. Records


