Playlist Michael Bartle
30. November
Samstag, 30. November 2019
Circle Jerks: Wild In The Streets
Album: Wild In The Streets
Faulty Products/Cope
The Specials: Doesn’t Make It Allright
Album: The Specials
Chrysalis
The Trinikas: Remember Me
Album: Single “Black is beautiful”
Pearce
Eric Burdon & War: Paint It Black
Album: Black Men’s Burdon
Rhino
Nancy Wilson: How Glad I Am
Album: Best Now
Capitol
Daliah Lavi: Vielleicht schon morgen
Album: Willst du mit mir gehen
Koch
Jürgen Paape: So weit wie noch nie
Album: DIV: About Berlin 2
Polystar
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: The Colors That You Bring
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem
Kokoroko: Abusey Junction
Album: DIV: We Out Here
Brownswood Rec.
Barney Wilen: Zombizar
Album: Moshi
SouffleContinu
Cymande: The Message
Album: The Best Of Cymande
Sequel Records
Garland Jeffreys: Wild In The Streets
Album: DIV: The Get Down
RCA