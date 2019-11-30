Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 30.11.2019

30 November

Samstag, 30. November 2019

Circle Jerks: Wild In The Streets
Album: Wild In The Streets
Faulty Products/Cope

The Specials: Doesn’t Make It Allright
Album: The Specials
Chrysalis

The Trinikas: Remember Me
Album: Single “Black is beautiful”
Pearce

Eric Burdon & War: Paint It Black
Album: Black Men’s Burdon
Rhino

Nancy Wilson: How Glad I Am
Album: Best Now
Capitol

Daliah Lavi: Vielleicht schon morgen
Album: Willst du mit mir gehen
Koch

Jürgen Paape: So weit wie noch nie
Album: DIV: About Berlin 2
Polystar

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: The Colors That You Bring
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem

Kokoroko: Abusey Junction
Album: DIV: We Out Here
Brownswood Rec.

Barney Wilen: Zombizar
Album: Moshi
SouffleContinu

Cymande: The Message
Album: The Best Of Cymande
Sequel Records

Garland Jeffreys: Wild In The Streets
Album: DIV: The Get Down
RCA


