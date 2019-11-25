Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
Montag, 25. November 2019
Theo Parrish: This Is For You/ Instrumental
Album: This Is For You
Sound Signature
Theo Parrish feat. Maurissa Rose: This Is For You / Original Mix
Album: This Is For You
Sound Signature
Theo Parrish: What You Gonna Ask For/ Theo's Mix
Album: What You Gonna Ask For
Sound Signature
Moodymann: Downtown
Album: Sinner
KDJ
Moodymann: Think Of Saturday
Album: Sinner
KDJ
Moodyman: The Thief That Stole My Sad Days - Ya Blessing Me
Album: The Thief That Stole My Sad Days - Ya Blessing Me
KDJ
Oscar Jerome: Misty Head Sunny Street
Album: Misty Head Sunny Street -Single
Caroline International
Mark de Clive-Lowe: Smoked Something
Album: CHURCH Sessions
World Galaxy Records
Mark De Clive-Lowe: Controll
Album: Six Degrees
Universal Jazz
Mark De Clive-Lowe: Stro Elliot x 14KT x MdCL: Part Two
Album: CHURCH Sessions
World Galaxy Records
Workaround: Workaround II
Album: Beatrice Dillon
PAN