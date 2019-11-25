Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 25. November 2019

Theo Parrish: This Is For You/ Instrumental

Album: This Is For You

Sound Signature

Theo Parrish feat. Maurissa Rose: This Is For You / Original Mix

Album: This Is For You

Sound Signature

Theo Parrish: What You Gonna Ask For/ Theo's Mix

Album: What You Gonna Ask For

Sound Signature ‎

Moodymann: Downtown

Album: Sinner

KDJ ‎

Moodymann: Think Of Saturday

Album: Sinner

KDJ ‎

Moodyman: The Thief That Stole My Sad Days - Ya Blessing Me

Album: The Thief That Stole My Sad Days - Ya Blessing Me

KDJ

Oscar Jerome: Misty Head Sunny Street

Album: Misty Head Sunny Street -Single

Caroline International

Mark de Clive-Lowe: Smoked Something

Album: CHURCH Sessions

World Galaxy Records

Mark De Clive-Lowe: Controll

Album: Six Degrees

Universal Jazz

Mark De Clive-Lowe: Stro Elliot x 14KT x MdCL: Part Two

Album: CHURCH Sessions

World Galaxy Records

Workaround: Workaround II

Album: Beatrice Dillon

PAN