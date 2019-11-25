Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 25.11.2019

25 November

Montag, 25. November 2019

Theo Parrish: This Is For You/ Instrumental
Album: This Is For You
Sound Signature

Theo Parrish feat. Maurissa Rose: This Is For You / Original Mix
Album: This Is For You
Sound Signature

Theo Parrish: What You Gonna Ask For/ Theo's Mix
Album: What You Gonna Ask For
Sound Signature ‎

Moodymann: Downtown
Album: Sinner
KDJ ‎

Moodymann: Think Of Saturday
Album: Sinner
KDJ ‎

Moodyman: The Thief That Stole My Sad Days - Ya Blessing Me
Album: The Thief That Stole My Sad Days - Ya Blessing Me
KDJ

Oscar Jerome: Misty Head Sunny Street
Album: Misty Head Sunny Street -Single
Caroline International

Mark de Clive-Lowe: Smoked Something
Album: CHURCH Sessions
World Galaxy Records

Mark De Clive-Lowe: Controll
Album: Six Degrees
Universal Jazz

Mark De Clive-Lowe: Stro Elliot x 14KT x MdCL: Part Two
Album: CHURCH Sessions
World Galaxy Records

Workaround: Workaround II
Album: Beatrice Dillon
PAN


