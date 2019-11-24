Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 24.11.2019

24 November

Sonntag, 24. November 2019

Gurr: Beetlebum
Single
Duchess Box Records

Jack Peñate: Murder
Single
XL Recordings

Karen Elson: The Ghost who walks
Album: The Ghost who walks
Third Man / XL / Beggars / Indigo

Rufus Wainwright: Trouble In Paradise
Single
BMG Rights Management

FKA Twigs: Thousand Eyes
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks Recordings

Swans: Amnesia
Album: Leaving Meaning
Mute

Anna Meredith: Unfurl
Album: FIBS
Moshi Moshi Records

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Green Is Blue
Album: Colorado
Reprise Records / Warner ‎

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Rainbow Of Colours
Album: Colorado
Reprise Records / Warner

Oh Land: When A Hawk Comes By
Album: Remix EP
Tusk or Tooth/ Awal Recordings

Jim Kroft: Obstacles
Single
Radicalis

Scenic Route to Alaska: Give A Little
Single
Revolver Distribution Services

Kimberose: I’m Sorry
Single
Believe Digital/Soulfood


