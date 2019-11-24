Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 24. November 2019

Gurr: Beetlebum

Single

Duchess Box Records

Jack Peñate: Murder

Single

XL Recordings

Karen Elson: The Ghost who walks

Album: The Ghost who walks

Third Man / XL / Beggars / Indigo

Rufus Wainwright: Trouble In Paradise

Single

BMG Rights Management

FKA Twigs: Thousand Eyes

Album: Magdalene

Young Turks Recordings

Swans: Amnesia

Album: Leaving Meaning

Mute

Anna Meredith: Unfurl

Album: FIBS

Moshi Moshi Records

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Green Is Blue

Album: Colorado

Reprise Records / Warner ‎

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Rainbow Of Colours

Album: Colorado

Reprise Records / Warner

Oh Land: When A Hawk Comes By

Album: Remix EP

Tusk or Tooth/ Awal Recordings

Jim Kroft: Obstacles

Single

Radicalis

Scenic Route to Alaska: Give A Little

Single

Revolver Distribution Services

Kimberose: I’m Sorry

Single

Believe Digital/Soulfood