Playlist Barbara Streidl
24. November
Sonntag, 24. November 2019
Gurr: Beetlebum
Single
Duchess Box Records
Jack Peñate: Murder
Single
XL Recordings
Karen Elson: The Ghost who walks
Album: The Ghost who walks
Third Man / XL / Beggars / Indigo
Rufus Wainwright: Trouble In Paradise
Single
BMG Rights Management
FKA Twigs: Thousand Eyes
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks Recordings
Swans: Amnesia
Album: Leaving Meaning
Mute
Anna Meredith: Unfurl
Album: FIBS
Moshi Moshi Records
Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Green Is Blue
Album: Colorado
Reprise Records / Warner
Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Rainbow Of Colours
Album: Colorado
Reprise Records / Warner
Oh Land: When A Hawk Comes By
Album: Remix EP
Tusk or Tooth/ Awal Recordings
Jim Kroft: Obstacles
Single
Radicalis
Scenic Route to Alaska: Give A Little
Single
Revolver Distribution Services
Kimberose: I’m Sorry
Single
Believe Digital/Soulfood