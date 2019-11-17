Playlist Roderich Fabian

Sonntag, 17. November 2019

Deadmau5: Superbia

Album: while(1<2)

Astralwerks

Prince and the New Power Generation: Arrogance

Album: Love Symbol

Warner Bros.

Vanity 6: Make-Up

Album: Vanity 6

Warner Bros.

A$AP Rocky x Gucci Mane x 21 Savage feat. London On Da Track: Cocky

Album: (Single)

RCA

Stevie Wonder: Superwoman

Album: Music of my Mind

Tamla Motown

Divine: I’m so beautiful

Album: Maid in England

ZYXCD 9066

Superpunk: Ich bin ein Snob

Album: Ein BIsserl `was geht immer

Apricot

Libertines: Narcissist

Album: The Libertines

Rough Trade

Stiff Little Fingers: Who died and made you Elvis?

Album: Guitar and Drum

EMI

Angus & Julia Stone: Who do you think you are

Album: Snow

Universal

Temptations: Ain’t too proud to beg

Album: (Single)

GORDY

Ramones: Swallow my Pride

Album: Leave home

Philips

Linda Ronstadt: Love has no Pride

Album: Don’t cry now

Asylum

Wayne County & The Electric Chairs: Fuck off

Album: Best of Wayne County & The Electric Chairs

Safari