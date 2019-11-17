Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 17.11.2019

17 November

Sonntag, 17. November 2019

Deadmau5: Superbia
Album: while(1<2)
Astralwerks

Prince and the New Power Generation: Arrogance
Album: Love Symbol
Warner Bros.

Vanity 6: Make-Up
Album: Vanity 6
Warner Bros.

A$AP Rocky x Gucci Mane x 21 Savage feat. London On Da Track: Cocky
Album: (Single)
RCA

Stevie Wonder: Superwoman
Album: Music of my Mind
Tamla Motown

Divine: I’m so beautiful
Album: Maid in England
ZYXCD 9066

Superpunk: Ich bin ein Snob
Album: Ein BIsserl `was geht immer
Apricot

Libertines: Narcissist
Album: The Libertines
Rough Trade

Stiff Little Fingers: Who died and made you Elvis?
Album: Guitar and Drum
EMI

Angus & Julia Stone: Who do you think you are
Album: Snow
Universal

Temptations: Ain’t too proud to beg
Album: (Single)
GORDY

Ramones: Swallow my Pride
Album: Leave home
Philips

Linda Ronstadt: Love has no Pride
Album: Don’t cry now
Asylum

Wayne County & The Electric Chairs: Fuck off
Album: Best of Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
Safari


0