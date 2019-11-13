Playlist Jay Rutledge
13. November
Mittwoch, 13. November 2019
Stanton Moore: The Beat feat. Cyril Neville
Album: With you in mind
Cool Green Recordings
The Meters: Fire on the bayou
Album: Fire on the bayou
Warner Music
Lakou Mizik: Sa ne kembe feat Cyril Neville
Album: HaitiaNola
Cumbancha
Lakou Mizik: Ransemblemen feat Leyla Mc Calla
Album: HaitiaNola
Cumbancha
Leyla McCalla: Mesi bondye
Album: Vari Colored Songs
Fat Possum Records / Music Maker
Asmaa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou: Bala Yourki
Album: Oulad Lghaba
Ajabu
Acid Arab: Rimitti Dor feat Sofiane Saidi
Album: Jdid
Crammed Discs
Bantou Mentale: Boko Haram
Album: Bantou Mentale
Glitterbeat
Alogte Oho & his sounds of joy: Mam yinne wa
Album: Mam yinne wa
Philophon Records
Alogte Oho & his sounds of joy: La Ta‘aba
Album: Mam yinne wa
Philophon Records
Bonnie Prince Billie & The Cairo Gang: Troublesome houses
Album: The Wonder Show of the World
Drag City
The Good Ones: The Farmer
Album: Rwanda, you should be loved
ANTI-