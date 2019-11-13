Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 13.11.2019

13 November

Mittwoch, 13. November 2019

Stanton Moore: The Beat feat. Cyril Neville
Album: With you in mind
Cool Green Recordings

The Meters: Fire on the bayou
Album: Fire on the bayou
Warner Music

Lakou Mizik: Sa ne kembe feat Cyril Neville
Album: HaitiaNola
Cumbancha

Lakou Mizik: Ransemblemen feat Leyla Mc Calla
Album: HaitiaNola
Cumbancha

Leyla McCalla: Mesi bondye
Album: Vari Colored Songs
Fat Possum Records / Music Maker

Asmaa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou: Bala Yourki
Album: Oulad Lghaba
Ajabu

Acid Arab: Rimitti Dor feat Sofiane Saidi
Album: Jdid
Crammed Discs

Bantou Mentale: Boko Haram
Album: Bantou Mentale
Glitterbeat

Alogte Oho & his sounds of joy: Mam yinne wa
Album: Mam yinne wa
Philophon Records

Alogte Oho & his sounds of joy: La Ta‘aba
Album: Mam yinne wa
Philophon Records

Bonnie Prince Billie & The Cairo Gang: Troublesome houses
Album: The Wonder Show of the World
Drag City

The Good Ones: The Farmer
Album: Rwanda, you should be loved
ANTI-


1