Playlist Jay Rutledge

Mittwoch, 13. November 2019

Stanton Moore: The Beat feat. Cyril Neville

Album: With you in mind

Cool Green Recordings

The Meters: Fire on the bayou

Album: Fire on the bayou

Warner Music

Lakou Mizik: Sa ne kembe feat Cyril Neville

Album: HaitiaNola

Cumbancha

Lakou Mizik: Ransemblemen feat Leyla Mc Calla

Album: HaitiaNola

Cumbancha

Leyla McCalla: Mesi bondye

Album: Vari Colored Songs

Fat Possum Records / Music Maker

Asmaa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou: Bala Yourki

Album: Oulad Lghaba

Ajabu

Acid Arab: Rimitti Dor feat Sofiane Saidi

Album: Jdid

Crammed Discs

Bantou Mentale: Boko Haram

Album: Bantou Mentale

Glitterbeat

Alogte Oho & his sounds of joy: Mam yinne wa

Album: Mam yinne wa

Philophon Records

Alogte Oho & his sounds of joy: La Ta‘aba

Album: Mam yinne wa

Philophon Records

Bonnie Prince Billie & The Cairo Gang: Troublesome houses

Album: The Wonder Show of the World

Drag City

The Good Ones: The Farmer

Album: Rwanda, you should be loved

ANTI-