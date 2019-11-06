Playlist Barbara Streidl
06. November
Mittwoch, 06. November 2019
Half Moon Run: Flesh and Blood
Album: A Blemish In The Great Light
Glassnote Entertainment Group
LIUN + The Science Fiction Band: Sorry Boy
Album: Time Rewind
Enja / Yellowbird Records
Ro Bergmann: All We Are
Album: New Horizon EP
Bergman Music
Anna Meredith: Inhale, Exhale
Album: FIBS
Moshi Moshi Records
Neil Young & Crazy Horse: She Showed Me Love
Album: Colorado
Reprise Records / Warner
C’est Karma: Nicole
Single
Radicalis Music
Max Herre: Hallo Welt
Album: Hallo Welt
Nesola Universal Music
Max Herre: 1ste Liebe feat. Joy Denalane
Album: Special Edition - Deutsche Lovesongs, Vol. 2
SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Anna of the North: If U Wanna
Single
Courtesy of +1 Records / Honeymoon, under exclusive license to Play It Again Sam
Die höchste Eisenbahn: Rote Luftballons
Album: Ich Glaub Dir Alles
Tapete Records
Lisa Simone: Had I known
Album: In Need Of Love
Elektra France / Warner Music France
Mount Kimbie: You Look Certain, I'm Not So Sure (Ft Andrea Balency)
Album: Various Artists WXAXRXP Box Set
Warp