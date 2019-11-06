Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 06. November 2019

Half Moon Run: Flesh and Blood

Album: A Blemish In The Great Light

Glassnote Entertainment Group

LIUN + The Science Fiction Band: Sorry Boy

Album: Time Rewind

Enja / Yellowbird Records

Ro Bergmann: All We Are

Album: New Horizon EP

Bergman Music

Anna Meredith: Inhale, Exhale

Album: FIBS

Moshi Moshi Records

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: She Showed Me Love

Album: Colorado

Reprise Records / Warner ‎

C’est Karma: Nicole

Single

Radicalis Music

Max Herre: Hallo Welt

Album: Hallo Welt

Nesola Universal Music

Max Herre: 1ste Liebe feat. Joy Denalane

Album: Special Edition - Deutsche Lovesongs, Vol. 2

SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Anna of the North: If U Wanna

Single

Courtesy of +1 Records / Honeymoon, under exclusive license to Play It Again Sam

Die höchste Eisenbahn: Rote Luftballons

Album: Ich Glaub Dir Alles

Tapete Records

Lisa Simone: Had I known

Album: In Need Of Love

Elektra France / Warner Music France

Mount Kimbie: You Look Certain, I'm Not So Sure (Ft Andrea Balency)

Album: Various Artists WXAXRXP Box Set

Warp