Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 05.11.2019

05 November

Dienstag, 05. November 2019

The Good Ones: My Wife is beautiful as a Sunset
Album: Rwanda, you should be loved
7714 LC: ANTI-

Lesley Kernochan: The Hummingbird Revolution
Album: The Hummingbird Revolution
Make My DayMMD 129 LC: LC 12567

Bob Dylan: Don’t think twice, it’s all right
Album: (Single)
Columbia4-42856 LC: LC 00162

Johnny Cash: Understand your Man
Album: (Single)
Columbia4-42964 LC: LC 00162

Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash: Don’t think twice, it’s all right/ Understand your Man
Album: Travelin’ Thru: The Bootleg Series Vol.15 1967-1969
Columbia19075981932 LC: LC 00162

Jim Lauderdale: I’ll Forgive You If You Don’t
Album: From Another World
Yep Roc

Justin Rutledge: One Winter’s Day
Album: Passages
Outside Music

Bailen: I Was Wrong
Album: Thrilled To Be Here
Fantasy/ Caroline

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys: Beloved Root
Album: Sleeping Tapes For Some Girls
Unique

Charlie Cunningham: Permanent Way
Album: Permanent Way
Infectious

Palace: Face In The Crowd
Album: Life After
Fiction

Vanishing Twin: You Are Not An Island
Album: The Age Of Immunology
Fire

Kele: Catching Feeling
Album: 2042
!K7/ Kola

Cigarettes After Sex: Pure
Album: Cry
Partisan


