Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 05. November 2019

The Good Ones: My Wife is beautiful as a Sunset

Album: Rwanda, you should be loved

7714 LC: ANTI-

Lesley Kernochan: The Hummingbird Revolution

Album: The Hummingbird Revolution

Make My DayMMD 129 LC: LC 12567

Bob Dylan: Don’t think twice, it’s all right

Album: (Single)

Columbia4-42856 LC: LC 00162

Johnny Cash: Understand your Man

Album: (Single)

Columbia4-42964 LC: LC 00162

Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash: Don’t think twice, it’s all right/ Understand your Man

Album: Travelin’ Thru: The Bootleg Series Vol.15 1967-1969

Columbia19075981932 LC: LC 00162

Jim Lauderdale: I’ll Forgive You If You Don’t

Album: From Another World

Yep Roc

Justin Rutledge: One Winter’s Day

Album: Passages

Outside Music

Bailen: I Was Wrong

Album: Thrilled To Be Here

Fantasy/ Caroline

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys: Beloved Root

Album: Sleeping Tapes For Some Girls

Unique

Charlie Cunningham: Permanent Way

Album: Permanent Way

Infectious

Palace: Face In The Crowd

Album: Life After

Fiction

Vanishing Twin: You Are Not An Island

Album: The Age Of Immunology

Fire

Kele: Catching Feeling

Album: 2042

!K7/ Kola

Cigarettes After Sex: Pure

Album: Cry

Partisan