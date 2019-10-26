Playlist Michael Bartle
26. Oktober
Samstag, 26. Oktober 2019
Camille Yarbrough: Take Yo Praise
Album: The Iron Pot Cooker
Vanguard
Jai Paul: Jasmine
Single
XL Rcordings
Gylan Kain: Black Satin Amazon Fire Engine Cry Baby
Album: The Blue Guerilla
Juggernaut Rec.
Dr. Dre: Nothing But A G Thang
Album: The Chronic
Interscope
Dave: Hangman
Single
Neighborhood Rec.
Pat Thomas & Marijata: Let’s Think It Over
Album: The golden Voice Of Africa
Strut/K7
Wreckless Eric: Take the cash
Album: Single
Stiff Records
The Go-Betweens: The house that Jack Kerouac built
Album: Tallulah
Rebel Rec./SPV
Nikki Sudden & The Jacobites: Jangle town
Single
Triple Down Rec.
Lee Scratch Perry: Here come the warm dreads
Single
ON-U-Sound
Marquis De Tren & Bonnie Prince Billy: Solemn 10
Album: Solemns
Domino