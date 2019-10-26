Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 26. Oktober 2019

Camille Yarbrough: Take Yo Praise

Album: The Iron Pot Cooker

Vanguard

Jai Paul: Jasmine

Single

XL Rcordings

Gylan Kain: Black Satin Amazon Fire Engine Cry Baby

Album: The Blue Guerilla

Juggernaut Rec.

Dr. Dre: Nothing But A G Thang

Album: The Chronic

Interscope

Dave: Hangman

Single

Neighborhood Rec.

Pat Thomas & Marijata: Let’s Think It Over

Album: The golden Voice Of Africa

Strut/K7

Wreckless Eric: Take the cash

Album: Single

Stiff Records

The Go-Betweens: The house that Jack Kerouac built

Album: Tallulah

Rebel Rec./SPV

Nikki Sudden & The Jacobites: Jangle town

Single

Triple Down Rec.

Lee Scratch Perry: Here come the warm dreads

Single

ON-U-Sound

Marquis De Tren & Bonnie Prince Billy: Solemn 10

Album: Solemns

Domino