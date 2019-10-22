Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 22. Oktober 2019

Elvis Costello: Good Year for the Roses

Album: Almost Blue

F-Beat

The Menzingers: Hello Exile

Album: Hello Exile

ANTI-

Patrick Watson: Melody Noir

Album: Wave

Domino

Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire

Album: Songs from a Room

CBS

Swans: Amnesia

Album: Leaving Meaning

Young God

Fink: Out Loud

Album: Bloom Innocent

R’COUP’D

Mark Lanegan Band: War Horse

Album: Somebody’s knocking

Heavenly

Tubeway Army: Down in the Park

Album: Replicas

Beggar’s Banquet

Lil’ Kim: Go awff

Album: 9

Queen Bee

Telefon Tel Aviv: A younger Version of myself

Album: Dreams are not enough

Ghostly International

Dapayk & Vars: Streets

Album: Streets & Bridges

Ritter Butzke Studio

Jabes: Pulled up

Album: (Single)

Klunk