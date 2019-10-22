Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 22.10.2019

22 Oktober

Dienstag, 22. Oktober 2019

Elvis Costello: Good Year for the Roses
Album: Almost Blue
F-Beat

The Menzingers: Hello Exile
Album: Hello Exile
ANTI-

Patrick Watson: Melody Noir
Album: Wave
Domino

Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire
Album: Songs from a Room
CBS

Swans: Amnesia
Album: Leaving Meaning
Young God

Fink: Out Loud
Album: Bloom Innocent
R’COUP’D

Mark Lanegan Band: War Horse
Album: Somebody’s knocking
Heavenly

Tubeway Army: Down in the Park
Album: Replicas
Beggar’s Banquet

Lil’ Kim: Go awff
Album: 9
Queen Bee

Telefon Tel Aviv: A younger Version of myself
Album: Dreams are not enough
Ghostly International

Dapayk & Vars: Streets
Album: Streets & Bridges
Ritter Butzke Studio

Jabes: Pulled up
Album: (Single)
Klunk


