Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 21. Oktober 2019

Yvon:Sprezzatura

Album: Im Kreis Der Liebe

Asexy

The Katzenjammers: Cars

Album: V.A. Music From Jarvis Cocker´s Sunday Service

Ace

Sudan Archives: Glorious ft D-Eight

Album: Athena

Stones Throw

Fehler Kuti: Mayday Mayday

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

Alien Transistor

Elijah Minnelli feat. Lansied Nechdelani: I Hope The Goats Come Back

Album: I Hope The Goats Come Back

Breadminster City Council

Boozoo Bajou: Divers

Album: Satta

Stereo Deluxe

Elijah Minnelli: Dub (They Didi)

Album: I Hope The Goats Come Back

Breadminster City Council

Leif: Myrtus

Album: Loop Dream

Whities

Floating Points: Last Bloom

Album: Crush

Ninja Tune

Rolf Hansen: Vand

Album: Elektrisk Guitar

Karaoke Kalk

Swans: It´s Coming, It´s Real feat Anna & Maria von Hausswolff

Album: Leaving Meaning

Mute / Stumm

Alessandro Cortini: La Storia

Album: Volume Massimo

Mute / Stumm

Call Super: Arpo Sunk

Album: Arpo

Houndstooth