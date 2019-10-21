Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 21. Oktober 2019

Yvon:Sprezzatura
Album: Im Kreis Der Liebe
Asexy

The Katzenjammers: Cars
Album: V.A. Music From Jarvis Cocker´s Sunday Service
Ace

Sudan Archives: Glorious ft D-Eight
Album: Athena
Stones Throw

Fehler Kuti: Mayday Mayday
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor

Elijah Minnelli feat. Lansied Nechdelani: I Hope The Goats Come Back
Album: I Hope The Goats Come Back
Breadminster City Council

Boozoo Bajou: Divers
Album: Satta
Stereo Deluxe

Elijah Minnelli: Dub (They Didi)
Album: I Hope The Goats Come Back
Breadminster City Council

Leif: Myrtus
Album: Loop Dream
Whities

Floating Points: Last Bloom
Album: Crush
Ninja Tune

Rolf Hansen: Vand
Album: Elektrisk Guitar
Karaoke Kalk

Swans: It´s Coming, It´s Real feat Anna & Maria von Hausswolff
Album: Leaving Meaning
Mute / Stumm

Alessandro Cortini: La Storia
Album: Volume Massimo
Mute / Stumm

Call Super: Arpo Sunk
Album: Arpo
Houndstooth


