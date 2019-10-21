Playlist Ralf Summer
21. Oktober
Montag, 21. Oktober 2019
Yvon:Sprezzatura
Album: Im Kreis Der Liebe
Asexy
The Katzenjammers: Cars
Album: V.A. Music From Jarvis Cocker´s Sunday Service
Ace
Sudan Archives: Glorious ft D-Eight
Album: Athena
Stones Throw
Fehler Kuti: Mayday Mayday
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor
Elijah Minnelli feat. Lansied Nechdelani: I Hope The Goats Come Back
Album: I Hope The Goats Come Back
Breadminster City Council
Boozoo Bajou: Divers
Album: Satta
Stereo Deluxe
Elijah Minnelli: Dub (They Didi)
Album: I Hope The Goats Come Back
Breadminster City Council
Leif: Myrtus
Album: Loop Dream
Whities
Floating Points: Last Bloom
Album: Crush
Ninja Tune
Rolf Hansen: Vand
Album: Elektrisk Guitar
Karaoke Kalk
Swans: It´s Coming, It´s Real feat Anna & Maria von Hausswolff
Album: Leaving Meaning
Mute / Stumm
Alessandro Cortini: La Storia
Album: Volume Massimo
Mute / Stumm
Call Super: Arpo Sunk
Album: Arpo
Houndstooth