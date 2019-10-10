Playlist Roderich Fabian
10. Oktober
Donnerstag, 10. Oktober 2019
Element of Crime: Geh doch hin
Album: Live im Tempodrom
Vertigo
Kummer: Nicht die Musik
Album: KIOX
Kummer & Eklat
Blanco Brown: Country Time
Album: Honeysuckle and Lightning Bugs
Broken Bow
Big Thief: Not
Album: Two Hands
4AD
Comet Gain: Her 33rd perfect Goodbye
Album: Fireraisers forever!
Tapete
Elbow: White Noise white Heat
Album: Giants of all Sizes
Polydor
Allah-Las: Prazer em te conhecer
Album: LAHS
Mexican Summer
Richard Dawson: Jogging
Album: 2020
Domino
Kim Gordon: Cookie Butter
Album: No Home Record
Matador
Jeff Mills: Daphnis(Keeler’s Gap)
Album: Space
Axis
Jaimie Branch: 23 and me, Jupiter Redux
Album: Fly or die 2:Bird Dogs of Paradise
International Anthem