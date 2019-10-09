Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 09. Oktober 2019

Trettmann: Bye Bye aka Delicious

Album: Trettmann

SoulForce/BMG

Shanks & Bigfoot: Sweet Like Chocolate

Single

Jive

Artful Dodger feat. Craig David: Re-Wind

Single

Urban

Craig David feat. Big Narstie: When The Bassline Drops

Single

Insanity Records Limited

Gorillaz, Ed Case / Sweetie Irie Refix

Gorillaz: Clint Eastwood (Sweetie Irie Refix)

Album: The singles collection 2001-2011

Parlophone

So Solid Crew: Oh No

Single

INDEPENDIENTE

Tirzah: Inside Out

Album: I`m Not Dancing (EP)

Grecoroman Records

Wiley: Wot Do U Call it?

Album: Treddin' On Thin Ice

XL RECORDINGS

Horsepower Productions: TP

Single

Sneaker Social Club

Neneh Cherry & The Dreem Team: Buddy X 99 Dreem House Edit

Single

Virgin UK

Trettmann:MDMDF

Album: Trettmann

BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

Haiyti: Ein Messer

Album: Toxic (EP)

SoulForce Records

Slay feat. Trigga: Dance Dun

Single

1Forty

Burial: Wounder

Album: Burial

HYPERDUB/CARGO RECORDS/JPC