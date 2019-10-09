Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 09.10.2019

09 Oktober

Mittwoch, 09. Oktober 2019

Trettmann: Bye Bye aka Delicious
Album: Trettmann
SoulForce/BMG

Shanks & Bigfoot: Sweet Like Chocolate
Single
Jive

Artful Dodger feat. Craig David: Re-Wind
Single
Urban

Craig David feat. Big Narstie: When The Bassline Drops
Single
Insanity Records Limited

Gorillaz, Ed Case / Sweetie Irie Refix
Gorillaz: Clint Eastwood (Sweetie Irie Refix)
Album: The singles collection 2001-2011
Parlophone

So Solid Crew: Oh No
Single
INDEPENDIENTE

Tirzah: Inside Out
Album: I`m Not Dancing (EP)
Grecoroman Records

Wiley: Wot Do U Call it?
Album: Treddin' On Thin Ice
XL RECORDINGS

Horsepower Productions: TP
Single
Sneaker Social Club

Neneh Cherry & The Dreem Team: Buddy X 99 Dreem House Edit
Single
Virgin UK

Trettmann:MDMDF
Album: Trettmann
BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

Haiyti: Ein Messer
Album: Toxic (EP)
SoulForce Records

Slay feat. Trigga: Dance Dun
Single
1Forty

Burial: Wounder
Album: Burial
HYPERDUB/CARGO RECORDS/JPC


