Playlist Katja Engelhardt
09. Oktober
Mittwoch, 09. Oktober 2019
Trettmann: Bye Bye aka Delicious
Album: Trettmann
SoulForce/BMG
Shanks & Bigfoot: Sweet Like Chocolate
Single
Jive
Artful Dodger feat. Craig David: Re-Wind
Single
Urban
Craig David feat. Big Narstie: When The Bassline Drops
Single
Insanity Records Limited
Gorillaz, Ed Case / Sweetie Irie Refix
Gorillaz: Clint Eastwood (Sweetie Irie Refix)
Album: The singles collection 2001-2011
Parlophone
So Solid Crew: Oh No
Single
INDEPENDIENTE
Tirzah: Inside Out
Album: I`m Not Dancing (EP)
Grecoroman Records
Wiley: Wot Do U Call it?
Album: Treddin' On Thin Ice
XL RECORDINGS
Horsepower Productions: TP
Single
Sneaker Social Club
Neneh Cherry & The Dreem Team: Buddy X 99 Dreem House Edit
Single
Virgin UK
Trettmann:MDMDF
Album: Trettmann
BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT
Haiyti: Ein Messer
Album: Toxic (EP)
SoulForce Records
Slay feat. Trigga: Dance Dun
Single
1Forty
Burial: Wounder
Album: Burial
HYPERDUB/CARGO RECORDS/JPC