Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
04. Oktober
Freitag, 04. Oktober 2019
Nick Cave:
Album: Ghosteen
Ghosteen
PJ Harvey: The Darker Days Of Me And Him
Album: Uh Huh Her
Island Records
Candice Gordon: Nobody
Ep
recordJet
The Pogues: Rainy Night In Soho
WM UK
Candice Gordon: Smoke In The Air
Album: Garden Of Beatsts
Proper Octopus
Candice Gordon: The Kids Are Altright
Album: The Kids Are Alt-Right
Proper Octopus
Marnie Stern: Female Guitar Players Are The New Black
Album: Marnie Stern
Kill Rock Stars
Molly Sarlé: Karaoke Angel
Album: Karaoke Angel
Partisan Records
Bonnie Prince Billie, Bryce Dessner, Eights Blackbird Orchestra: One With The Birds
Album: When We Are Inhuman
37d03d / Cargo
Bonnie Prince Billie, Bryce Dessner, Eights Blackbird Orchestra: Bests For Thee
Album: When We Are Inhuman
37d03d / Cargo
Mapstation: The Way Things Change
Album: Distance Told Me Things To Be Said
Scape