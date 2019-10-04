Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 04.10.2019

04 Oktober

Freitag, 04. Oktober 2019

Nick Cave:
Album: Ghosteen
Ghosteen

PJ Harvey: The Darker Days Of Me And Him
Album: Uh Huh Her
Island Records ‎

Candice Gordon: Nobody
Ep
recordJet

The Pogues: Rainy Night In Soho
WM UK

Candice Gordon: Smoke In The Air
Album: Garden Of Beatsts
Proper Octopus ‎

Candice Gordon: The Kids Are Altright
Album: The Kids Are Alt-Right
Proper Octopus

Marnie Stern: Female Guitar Players Are The New Black
Album: Marnie Stern
Kill Rock Stars

Molly Sarlé: Karaoke Angel
Album: Karaoke Angel
Partisan Records

Bonnie Prince Billie, Bryce Dessner, Eights Blackbird Orchestra: One With The Birds
Album: When We Are Inhuman
37d03d / Cargo

Bonnie Prince Billie, Bryce Dessner, Eights Blackbird Orchestra: Bests For Thee
Album: When We Are Inhuman
37d03d / Cargo

Mapstation: The Way Things Change
Album: Distance Told Me Things To Be Said
Scape


