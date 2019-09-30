Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 30. September 2019

The Comet Is Coming: The softness of the Present

Album: The Afterlife

Impulse!

The Comet Is Coming: The Afterlife

Album: The Afterlife

Impulse!

Joe Armon-Jones: (To) Know Where You're Coming From

Album: Turn To Clear View

Brownswood Recordings

Joe Armon-Jones feat. Jhest: The Leo & Aquarius

Album: Turn To Clear View

Brownswood Recordings ‎

Joe Armon-Jones: Gnawa Sweet

Album: Turn To Clear View

Brownswood Recordings ‎

Joe Armon-Jones: Icy Roads - Stacked

Album: Turn To Clear View

Brownswood Recordings ‎

Joe Armon-Jones feat. Obongjayar: Self Love

Album: Turn To Clear View

Brownswood Recordings ‎

Oscar Jerome: Do You Really

Album: Do You Really - Single

Caroline International

Herbie Hancock: Fat Mama

Album: The Complete Warner Bros. Recordings

Warner Bros. Records

Herbie Hancock: Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Album: The Complete Warner Bros. Recordings

Warner Bros. Records