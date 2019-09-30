Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 30.09.2019

30 September

Montag, 30. September 2019

The Comet Is Coming: The softness of the Present
Album: The Afterlife
Impulse!

The Comet Is Coming: The Afterlife
Album: The Afterlife
Impulse!

Joe Armon-Jones: (To) Know Where You're Coming From
Album: Turn To Clear View
Brownswood Recordings

Joe Armon-Jones feat. Jhest: The Leo & Aquarius
Album: Turn To Clear View
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Joe Armon-Jones: Gnawa Sweet
Album: Turn To Clear View
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Joe Armon-Jones: Icy Roads - Stacked
Album: Turn To Clear View
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Joe Armon-Jones feat. Obongjayar: Self Love
Album: Turn To Clear View
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Oscar Jerome: Do You Really
Album: Do You Really - Single
Caroline International

Herbie Hancock: Fat Mama
Album: The Complete Warner Bros. Recordings
Warner Bros. Records

Herbie Hancock: Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Album: The Complete Warner Bros. Recordings
Warner Bros. Records


