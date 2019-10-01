Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 01.10.2019

01 Oktober

Dienstag, 01. Oktober 2019

Bill Frisell: Everywhere
Album: Harmony
Blue Note

Liam Gallagher: Once
Album: Why Me? Why Not?
Warner

Terry Reid: Faith to arise
Album: Seed of Memory
ABC

Brittany Howard: Short and sweet
Album: Jaime
Sony Music

Molly Sarlé: Suddenly
Album: Karaoke Angel
Partisan

Wives: Waivng past Nirvana
Album: So removed
City Slang

Robert Randolph & The Family Band: Simple Man
Album: Brighter Days
Provogue

Die Realität: Die traurige Diskothek
Album: Bubblegum Noir
Trikont

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Anthrocene
Album: Skeleton Tree
Bad Seed

Efterklang: Verden Forsvider
Album: Altid Samen
4AD

Sigur Ros: Agaetis Biryun
Album: Agaetis Birjun
PIAS


1