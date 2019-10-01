Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 01. Oktober 2019

Bill Frisell: Everywhere

Album: Harmony

Blue Note

Liam Gallagher: Once

Album: Why Me? Why Not?

Warner

Terry Reid: Faith to arise

Album: Seed of Memory

ABC

Brittany Howard: Short and sweet

Album: Jaime

Sony Music

Molly Sarlé: Suddenly

Album: Karaoke Angel

Partisan

Wives: Waivng past Nirvana

Album: So removed

City Slang

Robert Randolph & The Family Band: Simple Man

Album: Brighter Days

Provogue

Die Realität: Die traurige Diskothek

Album: Bubblegum Noir

Trikont

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Anthrocene

Album: Skeleton Tree

Bad Seed

Efterklang: Verden Forsvider

Album: Altid Samen

4AD

Sigur Ros: Agaetis Biryun

Album: Agaetis Birjun

PIAS