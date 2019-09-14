Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 14.09.2019

14 September

Samstag, 14. September 2019

Joni Mitchell: The last time I saw Richard
Album: Blue
Reprise Records

Blondie: I Didn’t Have The Nerve
Album: Plastic Letters
Chrysalis

Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Polydor

Little Feat: Spanish Moon
Album: Feats don’t fail me now
Rhino

Art Ensemble Of Chicago: Theme De Yoyo
Album: Best Of Blue Note
Blue Note/EMI

Fontella Bass: Rescue Me
Album: Div: Sweet Soul Music
Bear Family

Rotary Connection: Black Gold Of The Sun
Album: Uncovered
981139-7

Pasteur Lappe: Ne real sekele fo yo
Album: Na Man Pass Man
Disques Esperanza

Bruce Springsteen: Dream, Baby, Dream
Album: Single: High Hopes
Columbia

Alan Vega/Alex ChiltonBen Vaughn: Fat City
Album: OST: Sombre
Virgin France

The Clash: Straight to Hell
Album: Combat Rock
CBS


1