Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 10. September 2019

Chrissie Hynde with the Valve Bone Ensemble: Absent minded me

Album: Valve Bone Woe

BMG

Miles Davis: Rubberband

Album: Rubberband

Warner Bros.

The Spinners: Rubberband Man

Single

Atlantic

Roxy Music: Manifesto

Album: Manifesto

Polydor

Lower Dens: Empire Sundown

Album: The Competition

Ribbon

Wolfram:Rein

Album: Wolfgang Amadeus

DFA

Metronomy: The Light

Album: Metronomy Forever

Because Music

The Slow Show: Places you go

Album: Lust and learn

PIAS

Belle & Sebastian: Ever had a little Faith?

Album: Girls in Peacetime want to dance

Matador

Hochzeitskapelle: The Windmills of your Mind

Album: If I think of Love

Gutfeeling

Dusty Springfield: The Windmills of your Mind

Album: Dusty in Memphis

Philips