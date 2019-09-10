Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 10.09.2019

Chrissie Hynde with the Valve Bone Ensemble: Absent minded me
Album: Valve Bone Woe
BMG

Miles Davis: Rubberband
Album: Rubberband
Warner Bros.

The Spinners: Rubberband Man
Single
Atlantic

Roxy Music: Manifesto
Album: Manifesto
Polydor

Lower Dens: Empire Sundown
Album: The Competition
Ribbon

Wolfram:Rein
Album: Wolfgang Amadeus
DFA

Metronomy: The Light
Album: Metronomy Forever
Because Music

The Slow Show: Places you go
Album: Lust and learn
PIAS

Belle & Sebastian: Ever had a little Faith?
Album: Girls in Peacetime want to dance
Matador

Hochzeitskapelle: The Windmills of your Mind
Album: If I think of Love
Gutfeeling

Dusty Springfield: The Windmills of your Mind
Album: Dusty in Memphis
Philips


