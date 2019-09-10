Playlist Roderich Fabian
10. September
Dienstag, 10. September 2019
Chrissie Hynde with the Valve Bone Ensemble: Absent minded me
Album: Valve Bone Woe
BMG
Miles Davis: Rubberband
Album: Rubberband
Warner Bros.
The Spinners: Rubberband Man
Single
Atlantic
Roxy Music: Manifesto
Album: Manifesto
Polydor
Lower Dens: Empire Sundown
Album: The Competition
Ribbon
Wolfram:Rein
Album: Wolfgang Amadeus
DFA
Metronomy: The Light
Album: Metronomy Forever
Because Music
The Slow Show: Places you go
Album: Lust and learn
PIAS
Belle & Sebastian: Ever had a little Faith?
Album: Girls in Peacetime want to dance
Matador
Hochzeitskapelle: The Windmills of your Mind
Album: If I think of Love
Gutfeeling
Dusty Springfield: The Windmills of your Mind
Album: Dusty in Memphis
Philips