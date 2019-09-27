Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Stand: 27.09.2019

Black Monument Ensemble: Sounds Like Now
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem Recordings

Imamu Amiri Baraka: It's Nation Time (Side A End)
Album: It's Nation Time
Motown

Imamu Amiri Baraka: It's Nation Time (Side B Beginning)
Album: It's Nation Time
Motown

Black Monument Ensemble: From a Spark to a Fire
Album: Where Future Unfolds
International Anthem Recordings

Panta Rhei: Leben
Album: Leben
Black Pearl Records

Panta Rhei: Amygelius
Album: Leben
Black Pearl Records

Saxophon-Sextett: Elbnebel
Album: (Single)
Black Pearl Records


