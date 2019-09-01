Playlist Noe Noack

Sonntag, 01. September 2019

Alex Chilton: Maka A Little Love

Album: High Priest

Big Time

The Replacements: Alex Chilton

Album: Pleased To Meet Me

Sire

Alex Chilton: It Isn’t Always That Easy

Album: Single

Bewithrecords

Redd Kross: Party Underground

Album: Beyond The Door

Merge Records

Redd Kross: Jone Hoople

Album: Beyond The Door

Merge Records

Redd Kross: Lady In The Front Row

Album: Phaseshifter

Phonogram

Ty Segall: Taste

Album: First Taste

Drag City

Ty Segall: Whatever

Album: First Taste

Drag City

Ty Segall: Self Esteem

Album: First Taste

Drag City

Shannon Lay: The Dream

Album: August

Sub Pop

Bon Iver: Naeem

Album: i,i

JagJaguwar

Redd Kross: When Do I Get To Sing My Way

Album: Beyond The Door

Merge Records

Alex Chilton: Dalai Lama

Album: High Priest

Big Time