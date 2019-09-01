Playlist Noe Noack
01. September
Sonntag, 01. September 2019
Alex Chilton: Maka A Little Love
Album: High Priest
Big Time
The Replacements: Alex Chilton
Album: Pleased To Meet Me
Sire
Alex Chilton: It Isn’t Always That Easy
Album: Single
Bewithrecords
Redd Kross: Party Underground
Album: Beyond The Door
Merge Records
Redd Kross: Jone Hoople
Album: Beyond The Door
Merge Records
Redd Kross: Lady In The Front Row
Album: Phaseshifter
Phonogram
Ty Segall: Taste
Album: First Taste
Drag City
Ty Segall: Whatever
Album: First Taste
Drag City
Ty Segall: Self Esteem
Album: First Taste
Drag City
Shannon Lay: The Dream
Album: August
Sub Pop
Bon Iver: Naeem
Album: i,i
JagJaguwar
Redd Kross: When Do I Get To Sing My Way
Album: Beyond The Door
Merge Records
Alex Chilton: Dalai Lama
Album: High Priest
Big Time