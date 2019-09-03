Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 03. September 2019

International Teachers of Pop: Age of the Train

Album: International Teachers of Pop

Desolate Spools

Altin Gün: Yolcu

Album: Gece

Glitter Beat

“Blue” Gene Tyranny: Next Time might be your Time

Album: Out of the Blue

Unseen Worlds

Boy Scouts: Throw away Love

Album: Free Company

ANTI-

Frankie Cosmos: Cosmic Shop

Album: Close it quiety

Sub Pop

Iggy Pop: Glow in the Dark

Album: Free

Caroline

Tora: Similar

Album: Can’t buy the Mood

Eighty Days

Sampa the Great: Freedom

Album: (Single)

Ninja Tune

Shadowax: Nikolai Reptile

Album: Николай Рептайл EP

Trip

The Flying Lizards: Summertime Blues

Album: The Flying Lizards

Virgin

!!!: UR Paranoid

Album: Wallop

Warp

The Quiet Temple: Noah’s Theme

Album: The Quiet Temple

Point of Departure

Miles Davis: Générique

Album: Ascenseur de lÈchafaut(Soundtrack)

Fontana