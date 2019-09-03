Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 03.09.2019

03 September

Dienstag, 03. September 2019

International Teachers of Pop: Age of the Train
Album: International Teachers of Pop
Desolate Spools

Altin Gün: Yolcu
Album: Gece
Glitter Beat

“Blue” Gene Tyranny: Next Time might be your Time
Album: Out of the Blue
Unseen Worlds

Boy Scouts: Throw away Love
Album: Free Company
ANTI-

Frankie Cosmos: Cosmic Shop
Album: Close it quiety
Sub Pop

Iggy Pop: Glow in the Dark
Album: Free
Caroline

Tora: Similar
Album: Can’t buy the Mood
Eighty Days

Sampa the Great: Freedom
Album: (Single)
Ninja Tune

Shadowax: Nikolai Reptile
Album: Николай Рептайл EP
Trip

The Flying Lizards: Summertime Blues
Album: The Flying Lizards
Virgin

!!!: UR Paranoid
Album: Wallop
Warp

The Quiet Temple: Noah’s Theme
Album: The Quiet Temple
Point of Departure

Miles Davis: Générique
Album: Ascenseur de lÈchafaut(Soundtrack)
Fontana


0