Playlist Roderich Fabian
03. September
Dienstag, 03. September 2019
International Teachers of Pop: Age of the Train
Album: International Teachers of Pop
Desolate Spools
Altin Gün: Yolcu
Album: Gece
Glitter Beat
“Blue” Gene Tyranny: Next Time might be your Time
Album: Out of the Blue
Unseen Worlds
Boy Scouts: Throw away Love
Album: Free Company
ANTI-
Frankie Cosmos: Cosmic Shop
Album: Close it quiety
Sub Pop
Iggy Pop: Glow in the Dark
Album: Free
Caroline
Tora: Similar
Album: Can’t buy the Mood
Eighty Days
Sampa the Great: Freedom
Album: (Single)
Ninja Tune
Shadowax: Nikolai Reptile
Album: Николай Рептайл EP
Trip
The Flying Lizards: Summertime Blues
Album: The Flying Lizards
Virgin
!!!: UR Paranoid
Album: Wallop
Warp
The Quiet Temple: Noah’s Theme
Album: The Quiet Temple
Point of Departure
Miles Davis: Générique
Album: Ascenseur de lÈchafaut(Soundtrack)
Fontana