Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 01.09.2019

01 Juli

Montag, 01. Juli 2019

Alex Chilton: Maka A Little Love
Album: High Priest
Big Time

The Replacements: Alex Chilton
Album: Pleased To Meet Me
Sire-25557-1 LC: LC3228

Alex Chilton: It Isn’t Always That Easy
Album: Single
BEWITH004Seven,Bewithrecords/412571 LC: Bewithrecords

Redd Kross: Party Underground
Album: Beyond The Door
MRG684,Merge Records LC: LC29279

Redd Kross: Jone Hoople
Album: Beyond The Door
Merge Records LC: LC29279

Redd Kross: Lady In The Front Row
Album: Phaseshifter
Phonogram

Ty Segall: Taste
Album: First Taste
Drag City

Ty Segall: Whatever
Album: First Taste
DC738,Drag City LC: LC39462

Ty Segall: Self Esteem
Album: First Taste
Drag City

Shannon Lay: The Dream
Album: August
Sub Pop

Redd Kross: When Do I Get To Sing My Way
Album: Beyond The Door
Merge Records

Alex Chilton: Dalai Lama
Album: High Priest
Big Time


0