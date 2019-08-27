Playlist Klaus Walter

Dienstag, 27. August 2019

Moodymann: Got me coming back rite now

Album: Sinner

KDJ Label

Camille Yarbrough:Take Yo' Praise

Album: The Iron Potcooker

Vanguard

Moodymann: If I Gave You My Love

Album: Sinner

KDJ Label

Al Green : Simply Beautiful

Album: I´m still in love with you

Hi Records

Jeff Mills & Tony Allen: Locked and Loaded

Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

Blue Note Lab

Tony Allen: Kilode (Remix Carl Craig)

Album: Kilode (Remix Carl Craig)

Honest Jon's Records ‎

Viktor Chukwu: Akalaka

Album: Tabansi Sampler – Africa New Sound

Ebo Taylor: Palaver

Album: Palaver

BBE