Playlist Klaus Walter
27. August
Dienstag, 27. August 2019
Moodymann: Got me coming back rite now
Album: Sinner
KDJ Label
Camille Yarbrough:Take Yo' Praise
Album: The Iron Potcooker
Vanguard
Moodymann: If I Gave You My Love
Album: Sinner
KDJ Label
Al Green : Simply Beautiful
Album: I´m still in love with you
Hi Records
Jeff Mills & Tony Allen: Locked and Loaded
Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest
Blue Note Lab
Tony Allen: Kilode (Remix Carl Craig)
Album: Kilode (Remix Carl Craig)
Honest Jon's Records
Viktor Chukwu: Akalaka
Album: Tabansi Sampler – Africa New Sound
Ebo Taylor: Palaver
Album: Palaver
BBE