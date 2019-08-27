Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 27.08.2019

27 August

Dienstag, 27. August 2019

Moodymann: Got me coming back rite now
Album: Sinner
KDJ Label

Camille Yarbrough:Take Yo' Praise
Album: The Iron Potcooker
Vanguard                 

Moodymann: If I Gave You My Love
Album: Sinner
KDJ Label

Al Green : Simply Beautiful   
Album: I´m still in love with you
Hi Records

Jeff Mills & Tony Allen: Locked and Loaded
Album: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest
Blue Note Lab       

Tony Allen: Kilode (Remix Carl Craig)
Album: Kilode (Remix Carl Craig)
Honest Jon's Records ‎

Viktor Chukwu: Akalaka
Album: Tabansi Sampler – Africa New Sound

Ebo Taylor: Palaver
Album: Palaver
BBE


0