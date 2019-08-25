Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 25.08.2019

25 August

Sonntag, 25. August 2019

Clearence Clearwater Revival: Born on the bayou
Album: Live at Woodstock
The Swingin Pig

Sly and The Family Stone: I want to take you higher
Album: Stand
Epic

Keyon Harrold: Wayfaring Traveler
Album: Mugicician
Sony Music

Georgia Anne Muldrow: Where i’m from
Album: Black Love & War
Some Otha Ship Connect/ EoneMusic

Georgia Anne Muldrow: Peace Peace
Album: Black Love & War
Some Otha Ship Connect/ EoneMusic

Georgia Anne Muldrow: Again featuring Latoja William
Album: Black Love & War
Some Otha Ship Connect/ EoneMusic

U2: Freedom for my People
Album: Rattle and Hum
Island Records

Satan and Adam: I want you
Album: Harlem Blues
Flying Blues

Amythyst Kiah: Darlin Corey
Album: Dig
Unsigned

Amythyst Kiah: Wild Turkey
Album: Rainey Day Recording
Unsigned Amythyst Kiah

Our native daughters: Blood and Bones
Album: Songs of our native daughters

Carolina Chocolate Drops: Hit em up Style
Album: Genuine Negro Jig
Nonesuch/


0