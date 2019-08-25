Playlist Matthias Röckl
25. August
Sonntag, 25. August 2019
Clearence Clearwater Revival: Born on the bayou
Album: Live at Woodstock
The Swingin Pig
Sly and The Family Stone: I want to take you higher
Album: Stand
Epic
Keyon Harrold: Wayfaring Traveler
Album: Mugicician
Sony Music
Georgia Anne Muldrow: Where i’m from
Album: Black Love & War
Some Otha Ship Connect/ EoneMusic
Georgia Anne Muldrow: Peace Peace
Album: Black Love & War
Some Otha Ship Connect/ EoneMusic
Georgia Anne Muldrow: Again featuring Latoja William
Album: Black Love & War
Some Otha Ship Connect/ EoneMusic
U2: Freedom for my People
Album: Rattle and Hum
Island Records
Satan and Adam: I want you
Album: Harlem Blues
Flying Blues
Amythyst Kiah: Darlin Corey
Album: Dig
Unsigned
Amythyst Kiah: Wild Turkey
Album: Rainey Day Recording
Unsigned Amythyst Kiah
Our native daughters: Blood and Bones
Album: Songs of our native daughters
Carolina Chocolate Drops: Hit em up Style
Album: Genuine Negro Jig
Nonesuch/